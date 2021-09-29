Certain Airports are More Likely to Misplace your Luggages

Before you check your luggage, you should check which airline you are flying with – as some are more likely to lose your bags. New research has shown that certain airports are more likely to misplace your luggage than others.

Luggage storage company Bounce analyzed lost luggage on flights to and from the UK between 2016 and 2020 using data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The data shows only lost luggage cases that weren’t handled by airlines. However, Royal Air Maroc was found to be the worst airline, as it frequently flew between Morocco and the UK.

Iberia had 6.69 percent. The airline was next with 9.7 percent of lost luggage cases.

The third place was occupied by Ryanair, a low-cost airline. Vueling came in at 5.18 percent and Pakistan International Airlines at 4.68 percent.

Avoid checking your bag at Heathrow Airport. This airport was the worst for bag loss in the UK.

Although it is one of the busiest airports worldwide, the large London airport saw 42.75 percent of lost luggage.

Gatwick was next at 19.31 percent, Manchester at 11.49%, and Birmingham at 8.51%. London Stansted was at 6.9%.

Cody, the founder of Bounce commented on the research. Cody said that while traveling can be frustrating at times, losing your luggage when you travel can make it even more so.

This is most common when you travel. Passengers must trust the airline with their luggage, and sometimes, suitcases can go missing.

“From our research, we found that the CAA dealt with 598 cases of lost luggage between 2016 and 2020 in the UK. These cases were ones which the airlines failed to resolve, ultimately leaving their customers completely without their luggage.”

He also shared his top tips for what to do in the event that your suitcase is lost.

He said the first thing to do is contact the airline, not the airport: “There should usually be a representative from the airline at the airport, but if not, be sure to call them.”

He also said that you may be able to get a refund of your baggage fees if they have lost it, as well as any expenses you have incurred such as toiletries and clothing, so keeping the receipts is advised.

You may also be eligible for compensation for lost bags under some insurance policies. If not, you can check with your credit card provider or home insurance provider.

This article will provide additional advice about what to do if your bag is lost while you are on holiday.