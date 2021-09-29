Whitney Thore’s dog’s fate revealed on ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Fans of the TLC reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life know how obsessed Whitney Thore is when it comes to her three cats Henchi, Ollie, and Wanda. In Season 8, they were quite surprised when Thore decided to add a dog into the Thore family. That probably had something to do with Whitney’s then-fiancé Chase Severino having a huge love for dogs just as big as her love for cats. Chase convinces the cat-mom that Neeshi is the right dog for her family.

Audiences instantly fell in love with the skittish rescue pup. Whitney was initially concerned that her feline friends would not be able to accept a new pet, especially if it was a dog. Whitney was able to bring a new friend four-legged into her home without any problems. Whitney even liked the standard poodle.

When MBFFL Season 9 premiered, there was no more Chase since the two called off their engagement, and fans noted that Neeshi had a new name: Goose. The viewers were immediately confused as to whether the poodle was the same dog as last season or if Whitney took over after the Chase splitup. Here’s what we know about what happened to Whitney’s dog.

Here’s what happened with Whitney Thore’s dog Neeshi.

According to rumors, Whitey had gotten rid of her dog and replaced it with a similar-looking dog. Fans are wondering if this is true. Neeshi is fine. Whitney shut down the rumor immediately and posted it on social networks to clarify. Neeshi was not replaced by Whitney. Whitney gave Neeshi a new name.

Whitney simply felt like the original name needed to go and changed it to something she thought was a better-fitting name. Neeshi, the dog, is now called Goose. In a lengthy Instagram post, Whitney wrote, “Heard a rumor some of y’all thought I got rid of Neeshi and replaced her with an identical poodle named Goose. Same dog, we just updated her name to match her blossoming personality.”

She went on to say, “No need for concern — Goosie Girlie is living her best life and has come so many miles from who she was a year and a half ago when I rescued her. She especially enjoys her relationship with Uncle Todd. Swipe to see the footage I caught of them on my security cam.”