A man was offered $10,000 Tippet for a $144 bill

In August, a slow and quiet evening turned into a night that felt like Christmas for 10 lucky employees. When an anonymous man decided to give them an unexpectedly large tip, the staff were all in disbelief.

Employees at Wahoo Seafood Grill went home last month with a substantial tip thanks to a mysterious man who spoke to them, and they were overwhelmed by his gratitude. Recently, the restaurant shared the news online and it has gone viral.

This man was described as “rugged, heavy-set and muscular”His wife and their shy son visited the establishment. Ten workers served only two tables at the establishment on the evening of their visit.

The receipt shows that a customer has paid restaurant staff a tip of $10,000

MAN CALLES THE EMPLOYEES TOGETHER

At the end of their meal, the man called the staff together, and Bryce Daniels, a cook at Wahoo, indicated that this instantly sparked their curiosity.

The man spoke to them and thanked them both for their hard work as well as the great service. The customer then proceeded to pay his family’s bill, which amounted to $144. The Wahoo staff were stunned at his next actions.

THE MASSIVE TIP

The man left them a $10,000 tip! This was then divided between the 10 staff members, and consequently, they all walked away with a hefty and surprising $1,000.

Since 2020, many businesses within the restaurant industry have struggled to keep afloat. This was also the case for Wahoo Seafood Grill, and the man’s generous tip came at a time when it was much needed.

Netizens react positively to the generous tip left for workers

TOUGH SEASON for THE STAFF

Ashley Green was one lucky employee who received the tip. The restaurant owner, Shawn Shepherd, explained that Green had been going through a difficult season.

Her daughter was sick, and August was a tough month. Shepard, This is: “It’s been absolutely a really stressful time for her.” He was just as stunned when he heard about the generous $10,000 tip.

The restaurant thanks netizens for their kind comments and expresses that the massive tip meant a lot to them because they had been struggling | Photo: Facebook/Wahooseafoodgrilltally

THE OWNER WAS IN DISBELIEF

Shepard’s employees called him in order to share the good news. He didn’t initially believe it and told staff to double-check the patron’s ID.

When their point-of-sale system gave the green light for the transaction, he was pleasantly surprised. Everyone was delighted to find that the money was still there the next day.

Commenters commend the generous donation given to restaurant staff by a kind customer | Photo: Facebook/Wahooseafoodgrilltally

UNPREPARED FOR LOCKDOWN

Shepard shared: “Watching these guys get their check was almost as good as Christmas morning.” Wahoo was not prepared for the lockdown that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is:

“I knew nothing about curbside, I knew nothing about delivery and take out. We weren’t prepared for that. We didn’t even have the containers to do it.”

An online user interacts with a restaurant that recently received a big tip and the user pledges to visit the establishment soon | Photo: Facebook/Wahooseafoodgrilltally

A GLIMMER OF HOPPE

They were forced to close their doors and purportedly lost around $30,000 worth of food. After a hard time, the business owner and his loyal staff found a silver lining in the kindness of a stranger.

Shephard stated that his staff was instrumental in keeping the business afloat during the most difficult times. They certainly deserved the generous tip, and it helped give them a glimmer of hope.