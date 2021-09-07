Fantasia Barrino’s son impresses his mom with a cool outfit

Fantasia Barrino is an American singer/songwriter who couldn’t be more proud of her son Dallas Xavier. She posted a picture of Dallas looking happy and ready for school.

After winning the third season, “American Idol” Fantasia Barrino, singer and songwriter, has been visible in the entertainment business since 2004.

Barrino was not without her struggles and now lives her best life with her family.

She is now a mother of her three children.

She shared a picture of Dallas Xavier, her nine-year-old son, with Antwaun Cook. The photo showed Dallas wearing a green shirt with brown khaki shorts.

He matched his outfit with black sneakers, socks, and a backpack. The little boy looked prepared for school and didn’t hesitate to take a picture.

He smiled while posing beside a wall in the house and made peace signs with his fingers. Barrino shared her love for her son in the caption and said he’s now on Instagram. She Submitted: “Omg!! Look who has a page @cool.Kiddallas Young King.”

Barrino Dallas in December 2011. Dallas was born at 21 inches and 7 lbs 9 ounces. The singer, who was blessed with a healthy baby boy, described him as a wonderful addition to her family.

The singer eventually recovered from the incident and resumed her career.