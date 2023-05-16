A ‘Malibu Barbie cafe’ is opening in Chicago and New York this week – with ‘70s decor and cocktails

New York and Chicago will soon be home to a BARBIE bar, complete with ’70s-style decor, nostalgia, cocktails and more.

The pop-up shop was a hit with people who wanted to dine as life size Barbie dolls.

4 The Malibu Barbie Cafe is opening this week in Chicago, New York and with 70s-style decor and cocktails /barbiecafeofficial

4 Pop-up stores inspired by the new Barbie film took a lot of planning and patience to become a reality /barbiecafeofficial

Julie Freeland – Mattel’s Senior Director of Global Location-Based Entertainment – explained that pop-up stores were inspired by film, but many people helped.

“Bucket Listers and Mattel have been collaborating on the Cafe’s design for the past several months, with the build out of the cafe including its custom vignettes taking around several weeks to complete,” she said.

To stay true to Malibu Barbie’s spirit, the team created a food menu which would win the icon’s approval.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is the place to go for the best Barbie themed dining, she added.

The space will be decorated with nods towards the nostalgic Malibu Barbie. And the menu and every other detail, including the decor of the place, gives guests an idea of how Barbie herself might dine.

“Expect a beachy retro vibe throughout and a variety of dishes that are familiar, yet with updated and unexpected elements.”

Barbie has been incorporated into the design of the menu to embrace the spirit and feel of the season.

“It’s fresh, fun, and delicious. [There’s] Freeland said, “There’s something for everyone.”

“Expect items like the Beach Burger, Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, The Golden Coast CALI-flower Bowl, and the West Coast Wave Salad to become instant fan favorites.”

Sofa floats, ice cream sundaes and other menu options are also available.

The cafe does not contain Easter eggs, but it’s a must-see place for any fans of the film franchise.

Freeland stated that “we are delighted to see this story being told by Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robertbie. Barbie’s relevance has never been greater than it is now, and she connects to the society in all of its cultural touchpoints as everyone enjoys Barbie’s fashion and lifestyle.”

The café will open every day of the week until September 15. Reservations can be made for New York. You can read more about it here Chicago You can read more about it here.

4 The interior of the New York City café /barbiecafeofficial