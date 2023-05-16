FXX users in tears after network cancels long-running program

FXX is facing criticism from its fans since the executives of the network ended one of their popular shows.

Fans are furious that FXX, a TV channel in the United States, has recently cancelled its animated show Archer.

Deadline, a Monday publication, reported that Archer would be canceled at the end of 14 seasons.

Later this summer in august, Comedy Series’ last season will premiere.

Archer made its debut on FX back in 2009. It moved to FXX (the sister network) in 2017.

Archer is a cartoon that has won Emmys over the years.

SAD NEWS

In a farewell tweet, the official Archer Twitter account revealed that this show would be ending at the end of season one.

Many fans responded in the Twitter comment section that they were disappointed by the announcement and demanded the show continue.

Many pressed Archer’s show producers for a spinoff.

A fan asked on social media: “Can YOU make NEW series with Sterling Archer since then?

“I just don’t want to think about life without that infuriating/hysterical/insane/never-not-gorgeous animated drawing… One of the best characters ever, one of the best shows ever.”

One added “Hopefully, more than 8 episodes per season.” You’ve got to go out with style! You need to spin off!

“I’m certain that AJ and mom Lana could both star in an agency!”

Third fan: “I knew this announcement was coming. It’s still shocking. “I wish that this series continued.”

Four people emphasized the following: “You better release another art book covering the remainder of the show!!

Axed

Archer wasn’t the first long-running show to be pulled off air.

Last month Fox gave the show The Resident the boot after six seasons, making it the first series canceled in 2023.

This popular medical drama has been canceled due to a drop in viewership over the past few years.

Season six averages “6.9 million viewers per episode when delayed for seven days.” Deadline reported.

Ratings for the latest season were down by 12% compared to season five, and 35% compared to season one.

Fox’s previous show aired last in January 2023.

Fans have been waiting patiently for years to find out what lies ahead in the series they love. Just Jared reported.

On Twitter, fans shared their disappointment in Fox for ridding their roster of The Resident.

“Life can’t be worse,” one fan tweeted alongside a meme of former talk show star Wendy Williams, 58, crying.

Another person tweeted: “Are you f**king kidding me?”

Third person: “Nooooooo! What a shame.

A fourth person ranted: “I’m soooooo pissed right now.”

A fifth declared: “We truly can’t have sh*t in this lifetime.”

