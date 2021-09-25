Strictly’s Dan Walker pretends not to know who rival Piers Morgan is in fresh dig

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has been revealed as one of this year’s high-profile contestants on Strictly Come Dancing.

During a Central Recorder interview, Walker took the chance to poke fun at Piers Morgan.

Dan, 44, has been partnered by Nadiya Butchkova and enjoys a friendly rivalry on Twitter with Piers Morgan. However, he now claims he doesn’t even know who Piers is.

When quizzed about his relationship with Piers, 56, who sensationally quit GMB earlier this year after refusing to apologise for comments about Meghan Markle, Dan replied: “Who?”







(Image: @piersmorgan/Twitter)



Previously, Piers delighted in poking fun at the fact that Strictly’s launch show last week had the lowest viewing figures in 11 years.

It was viewed by seven million people. This gave it a 44.7% percentage of live viewing figures. However, that was still lower than in previous years.

Piers retweeted an article about the numbers and wrote: “Congrats @mrdanwalker”, along with a sarcastic thumbs-up emoji.







(Image: BBC)



Speaking to Central Recorder’s TV mag Dan said that his BBC colleagues, many of whom have been on the show themselves, had been really supportive, especially Carol Kirkwood.

Dan called her “the nicest woman on the planet”.

He also shared that he decided to take part in Strictly because his kids are “desperate” for him to do so and that it would be a welcome respite from reporting all the negative news over the past 18 months.







(Image: PA)



He said: “I’ve worked in every morning for the last 18 months and there have been so many horrible stories to cover, Covid largely, horrible things in the news, so many people have had a miserable two years, 18 months, so I think when this opportunity came up to do Strictly.

“I’d been asked to do it before and it’s never felt right and I just thought I’d like to learn something new and I just want to have a bit of fun and learn a new skill from someone who is amazing.

He has also said that rehearsals for Strictly have “broken” him and that he has been struggling with balancing his early starts for his show with the intensive Strictly training regime.

Dan recently shared a snap of himself on Instagram, sprawled across the floor in the rehearsal room, as he confessed he had fallen asleep from exhaustion, reports the Express.

His partner Nadia called it “the sweetest thing” and also said she had never worked with anyone as hard-working as Dan, a dad of three.

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.