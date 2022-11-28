A flight attendant exposes the rude passengers they dislike – Are you one of them, too?

An FLIGHT attendant revealed the most inhumane things passengers do aboard their flights.

There are many problems that can occur while you fly. Airlines experience delays and lost baggage almost every day.

Although it is not always the fault of flight attendants, they often take the brunt when something goes wrong.

Because social media allows passengers to vent their frustrations publicly, many will videotape their interactions with cabin crew, especially if they feel they are in the right.

Teri O’Toole (federal secretary, Flight Attendants Association of Australia) says passengers shouldn’t be doing this.

They told her stuff.co.nz “Passengers will whip out their phone and start filming flight attendants (FAs) at the drop of a hat, then post it to a chat room together with their name and saying so-and-so was rude and unpleasant on my flight.”

Teri stated that the attendants are an individual representation of the airline and passengers would be angry. However, she also said that they were in an open position on planes.

Elle continued by saying that more baggage is not arriving on time, holiday travel queues can be horrendous and flying has become stressful. FAs are also the most prominent airline workers. These employees are also highly vulnerable.

“There’s a power imbalance between them and the passenger and they’re often the ones that become the punching bag for whatever complaint the passenger might have against the airline.”

Some airlines enforce rules to prevent their passengers from filming staff or travellers onboard.

Anybody who violates these rules may be removed from the plane before it takes off.

Frequent flyer, blogger Matthew Klint was kicked off a United Airlines flight in 2013 after taking photos of his seat.

According to the airline, it was a “reportable incident”.:

We allow customers to film their experiences aboard, but only if they aren’t taking photos of crew or customers.

“This is both a security and service measure we take that also respects the privacy of other customers. United’s policy was implemented in 2010.”

The photo policies are mainly found on American airlines – but Brits may be affected too.

Airlines including American Airlines, Delta, and United – which all fly to the UK – have policies on filming and photography on board.

Virgin Atlantic previously confirmed with Sun Online Travel that they don’t have a film and photography policy in place, as did a spokesperson for Tui.

They stated: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone on board is our main priority, and we therefore ask all customers to behave responsibly and respectfully when flying with us.”

A passenger who took photos during a 2014 flight was stopped from getting on board a plane.

Tourists in Thailand are subject to severe punishment if they attempt to photograph planes at the airport.