Showmax Readies Police Procedural ‘Crime And Justice Lagos’

EXCLUSIVE: Showmax Africa is getting ready to release its latest Original from Nigeria next month.

Crime and Justice Lagos The fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit, which operates in Nigeria, is led (William Benson) by Femi Biboye (Deputy Commissioner of Police).

The show, made for MultiChoice’s streaming service, will debut on December 8, with Folu Storms and Jammal Ibraham also starring as the heads of an elite team of detectives.

Nollywood legends Uche Mac-Auley (Paul Adams), Femi Durojaiye and Femi Harojaiye are all stars, alongside emerging talents Margaret Osuome or Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba is Makinde Adeniran. Executive producer: Yinka Ed.

Deadline has learned that an international partner in co-production is near to board the production. Filming for this film is complete.

“Crime and Justice Lagos is unlike any other Nigerian original we have put out,” Busola Tejumola was the executive head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city – from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos – through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe. Each episode mirrors real crime stories that audiences will connect with and will give them a lot to ponder about.”

The show’s launch comes after the 2022 launches of Nigerian Showmax originals FlawsomeThe drama “The lives of four Lagos women” is called “The Drama.” DiicheA six-part psychological thriller that mixes modern, mysterious and mystery themes. Further Nigerian originals include docu-series The Journey of the BeatsComedy series Ghana JollofReality show I’m LAYCON And The Real Housewives of Lagos

Yolisa Phahle from Showmax, the Showmax content director, said that Deadline’s African streaming competition was launched earlier in this year. “more fierce than ever,” But there was more: “The fact of the matter is that Showmax is doing something different to our competition. Our only market is Africa and so every single resource we have goes towards winning the hearts and minds of people in Africa; we’d like people in America to watch our shows but that’s not what we care about. We create thousands of jobs for African people, generate millions in tax revenue for the betterment of our society and the success of our business is like a calling.”

Her previous description of the “The” was also cited. “Black Panther effect” on international audiences, after the Marvel movie proved African stories could become international smash hits. “Black Panther demonstrated the fact that we have long believed that there is going to come a day where people are actually going to look with a different kind of interest at our stories, the backdrop and the history of Africa.”

Several of Showmax’s scripted originals have been co-productions with MultiChoice part owner Canal+, which has a stake of about 26%. The upcoming Showmax series is one example of these shows. SpinnersThe dangerous South African motor sport known as the “Same Name” is described in this article.