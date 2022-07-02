A Dubious Source Says Taylor Swift Was Dumped by a Longtime Boyfriend

Are you Joe AlwynAnd Taylor SwiftStill together? One report states that “Betty”Crooner has been forgotten. Here’s what we know.

‘Was Taylor Dumped?’

Per In Touch, Swift’s rocky love life seemed to find stability in Alwyn—until now. Swift seems to be starting to doubt her feelings after six years of being together. A source says, “Taylor has hung in there for her fairytale ending, and it hasn’t come yet.”According to some, her conscience is starting to weigh down because she doesn’t have a ring.

“She’s 32, and she thought she’d be married by now with a baby, if not at least planning a family, so she’s put pressure on Joe that if he doesn’t want to make things official, there’s no reason to stay together,”An insider’s view.

According to reports, her ultimatum was ignored. Alwyn still supposedly has no intention of getting married because he’s having such a good time. Source: “Friends are buzzing that he’s getting ready to dump her—if he hasn’t already. It seems their relationship is all but over.”

Is Taylor Swift Single?

To begin with, this story was very suspicious. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are a very private couple, so it’s hard to imagine such intimate details of an ultimatum leaking to the press. Swift would be perfectly happy with a ring at 31, but suddenly become impatient with one at 32. All of it felt a bit arbitrary.

In TouchThe dangers of print media have harmed Swift and Alwyn. Swift and Alwyn were captured less than a week after the story was published. Going to the beach. They are very proud of themselves! The PDA proves Swift certainly hasn’t been dumped yet. Swift-related drama is all that the tabloid was looking for, so it made an ultimatum. All is well in Swift’s world. If Swift does get dumped, you’ll see it on every newsstand in the country.

Too Many Rumors

Swift and Alwyn have finally settled down after years of being with high-profile men. While there isn’t a ring on Swift’s finger yet, they show no signs of splitting up anytime soon. You’d think a total lack of drama would force In TouchTo find new stories. This would be an error.

The tabloid claimed Swift was pregnant in 2017 but the baby never arrived. It published a tale about Swift and Alwyn racing to the altar when Swift’s mother was diagnosed as having a brain tumor in 2020. This tabloid seriously hoped to profit off Swift’s mother’s cancer. It’s despicable. This story is false because Alwyn Swift and Swift are still together.

