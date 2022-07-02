Donald Trump, always the patient interview subject interrupted Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty on a Thursday appearance. He feared the network would cut off his election tirade. Finnerty told him, “Don’t let it happen.”

“They don’t talk about any of the things that refute January 6,”Trump spoke out about the congressional hearings. “They don’t talk the election numbers.”

He called out halfway through his tangent. Fox NNewsmax and ews for not airing his election fraud lies. “You’re afraid of being sued or something.”

Finnerty asked Finnerty if Trump was talking about the movie 2022. “2000 Mules,”Trump claimed that his tangent in an interview with a pro-Trump film alleging fraud in the 2020 election was omitted by the conservative network. “They’ll probably cut what I’m saying out,”Trump stated.

Despite Finnerty’s insistence that Newsmax would not cut it out, Trump continued his rant, telling his interviewer “Don’t let it happen.”Trump was reassured by Finnerty, who responded, “Good … Get it done fast before Chris sees it,” referring to Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

Trump regained his Big Lie diatribe with this reassurance. “But this was about a rigged and stolen election that millions and millions of people felt is true.”

After this interruption, the pair resumed discussion. “2000 Mules,”This was It was discussed at the second hearing of January 6th by the committee when former Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed the claim that the election had been stolen by election fraud. “I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2,000 Mules’ movie,”Barr said.

Trump called Cassidy Hutchinson a “sham” in the interview. “whack job” and denying Hutchinson’s testimony that he lunged at his Secret Service security on January 6.

Rep. Liz Chaney, who was interviewed by ABC News on Thursday morning, defended Hutchinson against Secret Service agents disputing Hutchinson’s testimony. Chaney claimed that she was “absolutely confident in her credibility — I’m confident in her testimony.”