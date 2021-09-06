Detainee 001: Showtime Release Date, Trailer & More About The American Taliban

Detainee 001-the documentary will join the ranks with other Showtime documentaries. John Walker Lindh will be the subject of the documentary. Continue reading to learn more about the release date, trailer, spoilers, and other details.

Detainee 001 Date of release

Showtime prepares to release the footage as we get closer to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Anyone interested in the documentary should go to the site on September 10th at 9 PM ET/PT. Greg Barker is the director of the documentary.

Barker is an Emmy-winning director claiming the documentary “harrowingly explores how America grapples with justice in the fog of war and how narratives are built and destroyed in the aftermath of battle.”

Barker has many other documentaries that are well-known. Manhunt: Bin Laden’s SearchAnd The Final Year. His most recent works are Legion of Brothers 2017 The Longest War(2020).

Trailer Info

You can expect to view never-before-seen footage from the capture of John Walker Lindh. According to Meaww, Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter, is something that many may not be aware of. The radical was thus known as “the American Taliban”. Lindh, an American from California, went to Afghanistan after seeing the movie, Malcolm X.

While the director, Barker doesn’t directly interact with Lindh, over the four years that it takes to make this documentary, he does talk to Lindh’s family. Eerily, Deadline reports that Lindh’s current whereabouts are unknown. Barker had this to say in a statement Detainee 001. “I’ve made a lot of films about our post-9/11 era, but for me, the surreal story of John Walker Lindh remains the most haunting and mysterious.”

As Deadline Reports “Lindh pleaded guilty in 2002 for aiding the Taliban.” He was also accused by the media of being involved in the death of Johnny Michael Spann, the first American casualty in the war in Afghanistan. Lindh was sentenced to 20 years but was released on probation in 2019, after having served 17 years.