a Comprehensive Guide to Season 2

Netflix renewed “Emily in Paris” for a second season, which will premiere on December 22.

According to Darren Star (the show’s creator), the entire cast will continue on for season 2.

In the trailer’s first trailer, the characters are seen traveling outside Paris to the South of France.

Warning: There will be spoilers for the premiere season.

When



Netflix

released season one of “Emily in Paris” in October 2020, it seemed like everyone — from French critics to fans — held strong opinions about Darren Star’s campy series.

Despite viewers’ mixed reception to the show, with some of the most favorable reviews labeling it as a “treat” and some of the most critical panning it as “gênant” (embarrassing), Netflix renewed “Emily in Paris” a little more than a month after it first premiered.

Star, who’s also the creator of “Sex and the City” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has promised that Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be slightly more assimilated as the story develops.

Even though this may be true, there are many questions for fans ahead of the second season.

What will happen to the love triangle between Camille, Gabriel and Emily? Can Sylvie, Sylvie Grateau’s glamorous Parisian boss win over the overzealous Midwesterner? Can she learn French? Or even take public transport.

Keep reading to learn what we know so far about season two of “Emily in Paris.”

'Emily in Paris' will return for a second season in December





Lily Collins stars on "Emily in Paris."



Netflix







Even though season one of “Emily in Paris” left viewers with a major cliffhanger at the end of episode 10, there was no guarantee that Netflix would renew the series for a second season — especially given the streaming giant’s recent streak of canceling TV shows before they hit their stride.

However, the platform announced in November 2020 that Emily would be returning to Paris for more adventures, drumming up a letter from fictional marketing firm Savoir requesting that the American extend her stay in the French capital.

“Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir,” Sylvie (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu) signed the letter.

It continues: “Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

In May, the streaming platform announced that “Emily in Paris” was in production. Star told Variety that season two was set to film in Paris, St. Tropez, and various locations in the South of France.

A September video teased Emily’s next chapter. Fans were able to see it in the first episode. The clip also confirmed that the next season will become available to stream on December 22.

The entire cast will stay on as the story unfolds





Lily Collins is the lead role on "Emily in Paris."



Netflix







Emily formed quite the posse around her during her time in Paris. Gabriel has found a trusted investor to buy the restaurant. This means that the entire cast will be able to remain in Paris.

Star confirmed that all of the cast members will return for season two during an interview with Oprah Magazine.

Collins will play the title character again. Lucas Bravo will play the role of the hot chef in the middle of a love triangle. Camille Razat is likely to play the role of Camille, an art gallery owner in season 2. Mindy’s faithful friend Ashley Park will continue to be Emily’s best friend.

Of course, the Savoir employees — Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily’s icy boss Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and Bruno Gouery as Luc — will carry their on-screen performances into season two.

Emily will find her footing a bit more in season 2





Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris."



Netflix







From her inability to pronounce “pain au chocolat” to her ill-mannered behavior at cocktail parties, much of season one highlighted just how out of her element Emily is in Paris.

Star stated that Star will become more immersed in her surroundings and she won’t be so much of a fish without water.

“In season two, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” he told Oprah Magazine.

Star added, “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

The series creator later echoed his remarks in an interview with Variety, saying Emily will “embrace the city a little more” in season two.

“When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in second season. I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language,” Star explained.

As Emily transitions from visitor to full-time resident, she’s going to have to make “some surprising tough choices,” the “Sex and the City” creator told E! News.

“The show’s so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It’s always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go,” He said.

Mindy may find a love interest of her own





"Emily in Paris" was filmed in France.



Netflix







In season one, Mindy is a high-energy au pair determined to carve out her own path independent of her wealthy father. She is also Emily’s best friend in Paris.

Park said that her character has plenty of potential for love, as she looks ahead to the second season.

“I know I’m in good hands. I trust what’s planned. But a love interest would be fun,” she told Oprah Magazine, adding, “But the most important thing to me is the friendship with Emily.”

As for Collins, the actress predicted a new set of adventures now that Mindy moved into Emily’s apartment building toward the end of season one.

“I’m excited for Mindy to move into the apartment building because I feel like that’s going to cause some mayhem. I just think she’s going to throw a wrench into the situation, and I’m imagining apartment game nights or something,” Collins told Vogue.

The love triangle between Gabriel, Emily, and Camille will probably be a major storyline





"Emily in Paris" is available to stream on Netflix.



Netflix







The final scene at the end of season one — when Gabriel kissed Emily one moment and received a message from his ex-girlfriend Camille the next — left viewers desperate for answers. Even the “Emily in Paris” cast was thrown off by the cliffhanger.

“We were like, ‘Wait, are you kidding me – how do you leave it pending like this?'” Collins recalled during an interview with Vogue.

The “Okja” actress admitted that she isn’t sure if Camille is aware of Emily and Gabriel’s feelings for each other.

“That voicemail in the finale threw me off,” She said.

Collins said that she hadn’t considered the possibility of Emily and Camille falling in love.

“There are tons of little moments where you’re like, ‘… Does Camille like Emily?’ You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued,” She said.

Collins added: "I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation… Or maybe not."





Emily and Camille chatted on "Emily in Paris."



Netflix







Bravo, who plays the series heartthrob, agreed with Collins and said he picked up on small intimate moments between the two women.

“We planted a few seeds about different characters. Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed and I’m liking the picture. It’s all little seeds,” he told Cosmopolitan.

Bravo continued: “Anything could happen among the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”