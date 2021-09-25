A Comprehensive Guide to All of Megan Fox’s Known Tattoos

She removed the Marilyn Monroe tattoo that was once on her forearm.

Fox had a portrait of late actress Marilyn Monroe drawn on her forearm shortly after wrapping production on “Transformers” (2007).

“I’ve always liked her and, like I said, been intrigued by her because she created a character that she lived behind. So she was always playing a character within a character in all of her movies. I think the psychology behind that is very interesting,” she said during a 2009 interview with The New York Times.

Fox added, “I didn’t want to be literal. I didn’t want to put someone on my arm that I wanted to emulate.”

The same year, she told Us Weekly that she got the tattoo as a “warning” to herself.

“I really admire Marilyn Monroe, but I would never try to emulate her. I got the tattoo as a warning. It warns me not to let myself be treated so badly by the film industry so that it breaks me down,” she explained.

In 2011, Fox announced plans to remove the tattoo after learning about the actress’ struggle with mental health disorders in an interview with Amica, an Italian magazine.

“It is a negative character, as she suffered from personality disorders and was bipolar. I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life,” she explained, according to HuffPost.

She also told CinemaBlend that she “went through a phase” of trying to rid herself of “anything” that carried any negativity — her Monroe tattoo included.

“There’s been so much debate about did she commit suicide, was she murdered, there’s so much negativity around her. It’s not like I needed to have it on my body,” Fox said.

She continued, “It’s not that I don’t love her — I got it in the first place because everyone loves Marilyn. But she suffered a lot.”