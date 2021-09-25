Man Utd rocked by new injury crisis as two stars limp off injured in Aston Villa defeat

Manchester United have been rocked by a minor injury crisis ahead of their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Wednesday evening.

Both Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire hobbled off the pitch as the Red Devils faced Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime.

Shaw had to be substituted in the 34th minute with the left-back suffering a suspected groin injury.

Maguire was next to leave the pitch during the second half when he went down with a calf injury, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took no chances with his skipper.

“We’ll use tomorrow and Monday or when we get the scans done and see how they are,” Solskjaer said after the game.

“At the moment, they don’t look ok for Wednesday but let’s see.”

Having Shaw and Maguire unavailable for Wednesday would be a huge blow for the Norwegian, who will be keen to beat the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal beat the Red Devils in the Europa League final last May, booking their spot in this seasons Champions League.

And United will be looking to get some points on the board after Solskjaer’s side struggled against Young Boys on the first matchday.

United struggled against Aston Villa on Saturday, and Kortney Hause’s bullet header handed the West Midlands side the result.

Bruno Fernandes had the chance to save United blushes in stoppage time, but he blazed his spot-kick over the bar.