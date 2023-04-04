A Child That Danced With Bianca Belair in Entrance During Entry Lost Her Mother Hours Before

Asuka was the Raw Women’s Champion at Raw Women’s Championship before Bianca Belair faced her. WrestleMania 39 On Sunday, she was joined by Divas of Compton on the ramp. Belair performed the ring entrance with these young women, one of whom stood out because she was dancing along with the WWE Superstar. Triple H, WWE’s chief content officer for WWE spoke out about the Belair-dancing young woman.

“I just wanted to let you know, and… send condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with them.” Triple H added, Wrestling Inc. “There was a small girl with that troupe, and as they were getting here, they told us her mom had passed.” This is the girl who was Bianca’s contortionist. Triple H was emotional when he spoke to reporters and stated that the whole group supported the young performer throughout the day. He said that it was a proud moment to be able give her a great experience, despite the “worst day” of her life.

Asuka was defeated by Belair after she danced with the Divas of Compton. Belair was kind to younger dancers, and he even spoke with reporters. First, shout out to Divas in Compton. They were incredible.” Persisting, she stated. Yahoo. They were just getting to meet me, and I was so emotional during rehearsals that I started to cry and tear up when they first met me. “I was thinking, “I don’t know how I will be able to watch this before my match, because I am just going to be crying, bawling.” However, to help them see themselves in me I had to create little ESTs. I love to go out to meet these little ESTs. It’s a great way to show them that I am their role model and inspire them. They’re going to do amazing things, and I just wanted to bring them out and show that… I always talk about the role models that I had as a kid.”

Belair added: “I always speak about this in all interviews, and it is because I have role models. I don’t see any ESTs who dress up as me at seven or twelve years. For me to be able to stand on the grand stage at this age, it was thirty years. They are now seven and 12 years old and they don’t feel intimated being there in front of over 80,000 people. Their talent was amazing and I wanted them to shine and show the world that they are ESTs.