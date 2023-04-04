Blac Chyna shows off her near-bald head in a new video. She shaves off all of her hair, and then reverses any plastic surgeries

BLAC Chyna, who recently shaved her head off, has posted a photo on social media showing the extent of her baldness.

During the late hours of the evening, Chyna — birth name Angela White — gave fans a major update on her hair growth after shaving it recently.

Chyna shared a video on Instagram that said, “I feel really great,” and “My hair’s growing back.” It was just time for a fresh start.

She stated that she was looking to get rid of all “negative energy”.

“I have to say that I feel very good. I feel grounded and calm. The 34-year old exclaimed, “I actually feel super free.”

Her caption encouraged people to cut their hair. She also showed the growth in 3 months.

After that, she went on to share an update regarding her attempts to reverse the results of plastic surgery.

Her cheeks revealed that she was satisfied with the skin’s ability to heal itself. “I think that I must go back again two times. We’ll see.”

‘BEST DECISION’

Chyna disclosed last month that she has had two major surgeries.

It took the model to Instagram You can talk about your experiences on Monday

In the post, Chyna filmed herself donning a paper gown while at a doctor’s appointment.

In the video, she was seen without makeup and wearing a red-and-black headscarf as she explained why the visit.

“As ya’ll know, I’ve been changing my life and changing my ways, so one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a** shots out,” the 34-year-old shared, referring to her butt injections.

Chyna advised her 16.5million fans not to have the injections, citing the potentially dangerous effects of silicone on their bodies.

Implants for the buttock are made of silicone and placed in your tissue. Mount Sinai website.

Two-year-old mother noted she has not experienced any “crazy complications” from getting injections since she was a teenager, but she wanted them to be removed in order for her to “grow.”

Chyna, who was still wearing her paper gown, but in a red beanie, kept another video rolling while Chyna got blood work.

As she went through the procedure, she continued to document the trip and “reduce” her breasts.

She explained to us that she was a former reality TV star and had “passed this stage” in her personal life.

Chyna said that this was her fifth boob job, and she was hoping it would be the last.

The TV host also shared some other aspects of her transformation, noting that she has “retired” long manicures in favor of a natural appearance.

In the following video, Chyna was seen in a hospital gown with a cap and as she prepared for the procedure.

The surgeon explained to the fans what she was going to do next.

In her final video, she gushed about the results and lay in “recovery mode”, after the operations.

Chyna had many bandages covering her breasts and midsection. However, she said she was very happy about the way her transformation went.

In her caption, she echoed her story: “I want to share my life-changing journey with you all.” Gluteus maximus and my breasts were reduced.

Angela White, her birth name, concluded that “you all have the ability to heal your own life.”

Chyna responded to the well-wishes from her fans by writing: “Thanks everyone for your kind words and a speedy recuperation,” along with several emojis.

CHYNA’S PLASTIC SURGY HISTORY

It’s not the first time that the beauty mogul has spoken out about the multiple surgeries she had throughout her career.

During a 2019 appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, Chyna reflected on her makeovers, admitting she had gone overboard.

“I’ve had lipo before; I’ve had my breasts done four times,” Chyna told the talk show host.

She admitted that she had breast surgery in order to shrink her breasts.

“I was like, ‘This is just too much,'” she confessed.

After Dream was born, Chyna had to have liposuction.

“I went and got something done. After having Dream, it had become out of control. I decided to have lipo. So I had some of it taken out,” she said.

Chyna is also mom to son King Cairo with her ex, rapper Tyga, 33.

