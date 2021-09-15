A brave bus driver saves a young child who was about to walk into oncoming traffic.

A toddler was completely lost and in dire danger with only her stroller and stuffed animal to keep her company. Luckily for this vulnerable little girl, a bus driver was determined to rescue her!

Kelvin White was praised as a hero because he saved a toddler’s life when she nearly ran into traffic. This 2-year-old girl, who was just two years old, survived thanks to White’s heroic actions. White told the story, stating that the young girl was walking in an opposite direction to the traffic and that he used his vest as a means of moving the traffic away from him.

On July 17, 2021, the Virginia-based bus driver came to a halt while on route when he saw the toddler in the middle of oncoming traffic. Instead of doing nothing, he chose to get out of the bus and assist the little girl.

Bus driver Kelvin White driving a bus [left] and oncoming traffic [right]. Telling the story himself, White stated that the young girl was walking in the opposing direction of the traffic, and so he used his vest to move traffic away from her. The bus driver expressed his amazement at this first-time encounter, stating:

“That’s the first time I had a child that I’ve had to pull out of the street.”

The driver said that she was walking with a stuffed animal and a stroller. He went on a mission with another man to locate the parents. The police finally intervened and reunited the little girl with her mother.

The sad little girl at the back, holding her teddy bear. Source: Shutterstock The public has shown a substantial positive response to this Good Samaritan’s selfless actions.

The public wasn’t the only ones impressed. Alex Brink, this busman’s supervisor and HRT operations manager, revealed that HRT would be gifting their humanitarian worker with a White pair of Beats headphones.

A bus.Source: Shutterstock Bus drivers seem to have the biggest hearts. Irena Ivic, a Milwaukee bus driver, saved a 19-month-old girl who was wandering the streets barefoot in 2019.

Ivic ran out of the bus and quickly picked up the little girl as they walked into an intersection, taking her to the bus. One passenger covered the toddler with her coat, as she was freezing to death.

It is believed that the 19-month-old went missing following a mental-health crisis endured by her mother. The little girl was reunited at the end with her father.

Irena Ivic drives a bus.Source: youtube.com/CBS News These children were both under five years old. There are many safety rules for this age group.

Both these kids were under 5 years old, and there are many safety requirements for this age group when it comes to the road. One is always to have an open dialogue with them about the road and its dangers.

It is best to do this while you are actually doing it. For example, when parents are about to cross a road, they should hold their hand and explain its importance and how they choose to cross, such as looking both ways safely.

Many children imitate the actions of adults around them, as is common knowledge. Their guardians or parents should ensure that their children are wearing their seatbelts and crossing roads safely.

A mother and her children crossing the road. Source: Shutterstock One doesn’t need to be saving toddlers off the streets to make a difference in the world.

