Ellen DeGeneres Shares A Sweet Memory From Jennifer Aniston’s First Appearance on Her Show

Jennifer Aniston has always been a big supporter of The Ellen DeGeneres Show since appearing as the first-ever guest on DeGeneres’ talk show. As the daytime show entered its 19th and final season Monday by bringing things full circle with The Morning Show star as a guest, DeGeneres also shared a bit of show history proving just how far she and Aniston go back.

A photo of the Season 1 guest book shows a sweet note written by the Friends star in August 2003. “I loved being your first guest — so much fun,” the actress wrote. “I’ll watch you every day for the next 20 years! Please have me back!” Aniston certainly did make her way back to Ellen, as Monday’s show marked her 23rd appearance on the show, making her one of the most frequent guests.

This was Jennifer Aniston’s signature in my guestbook for Season One of the show. Joan, we love you. pic.twitter.com/aPo8v12110 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 15, 2021

Also appearing on Season 19 as a guest will be late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, marking his 20th time on the show, as well as Kim Kardashian, who will stop by for her first sit-down interview since the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year. Additional guests reportedly slated for the final season include Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons, Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore, and Melissa Etheridge.

DeGeneres announced in May that Season 19 would be the conclusion of her long-running show, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” Her announcement came after an internal investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace that resulted in the firing of top producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman.

Despite the scandal that surrounded the end of the show, DeGeneres told THR that Season 19 had always been her intended stopping point after initially signing on for three more seasons following her 16th year. “That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19,” She told THR.