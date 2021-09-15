Iconic James Bond Filming Locations and Other Tourist Spots to Explore in UK

James Bond filming locations in the UK including scenes for No Time to Die with places you can visit in London, Oxford, Buckinghamshire. James Bond doesn’t half get around when he’s on a secret mission, and the latest 007 installments No Time to Die has him dashing around and causing chaos in an array of locations including Jamaica, the Faroe Islands, Italy, and Norway. It seems appropriate that Bond’s home country is England and many scenes were shot in the UK, including London and Pinewood Studios.

This allows fans to follow in the footsteps of Bond and visit many of the iconic locations that were featured in the films. Bond lovers who are fervent Bond fans will be able to visit multiple Bond locations across the UK, including London, Oxford, Scotland, and the Nene valley. You can take perfect Bond-inspired selfies in many of these spots, which have served as the backdrop for iconic scenes. If you are really serious, you might even wear a tuxedo. We take a look at some of the best James Bond filming locations in the UK to have on your radar… London

Head to London and you can tick off several Bond locations in one go. One of the most prominent sights is the Vauxhall Cross SIS Building located on the banks of the River Thames.

It is the location of filming for the British Secret Intelligence Service’s Headquarters. You can see it in hit films like GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Historic Rules Restaurant, Covent Garden, was used in Spectre’s scene with Bond, Q, Moneypenny, and Moneypenny chatting about business. You can stop by the bar for a drink and order a martini. It should be shaken not stirred.

The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square is where Bond first meets Q in Skyfall as they are both looking at Turner’s Fighting Temeraire painting. You can try to find the exact spot within the gallery where this encounter took place.

The scenes from Quantum of Solace and Die Another Day were filmed at the Reform Club in Pall Mall. This private members club is in London’s setting for the Foreign Office scene in Quantum of Solace. M meets with the Foreign Secretary to discuss Green, and whether or not to pursue him further.

In Die Another Day, the Reform Club is also the setting for a fencing club called Blades where Madonna makes a surprising cameo appearance in a scene, as mysterious fencing teacher Verity.

Fun fact: Madonna, the first singer to perform the Bond soundtrack, Die Another Day, while also portraying a character in it, is a great fun fact.

You should also visit Mayfair, where Ian Fleming was born. This is where you will find a blue plaque, 22b Ebury Street. It was Fleming’s residence between 1934 and 1945.

Oxford

Brasenose College served as a filming location

Oxford, the City of Dreaming Spires, is famous the world over for its University and place in history and has also been used as a Bond location.

Tomorrow Never Dies had filming shots at Brasenose College as well as at New College in Oxford. One scene at New College shows Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 parked out front.

Buckinghamshire

In Never Say Never Again, the Dining Room at the elegant, Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire was reimagined as the luxurious lair where James Bond (played by Sean Connery) goes head to head with villain Max Largo (played by Klaus Maria Brandauer) in the eternal battle computer game, Domination.

Scottish Highlands

The alluring Scottish Highlands have also featured in the franchise with scenes from Skyfall shot in Glen Coe and Glen Etive. A driving sequence from Skyfall was shot on the A82, near the dramatic peaks Buachaille Etive Beag & Buachaille Etive Mo.

For Bond fans, it’s a wonderful road trip that allows them to recreate some more iconic drives from the franchise.

Visit Britain has a lot of opportunities to promote these beautiful destinations and their surroundings. Film tourism is booming in the UK.

Visit Britain Deputy CEO Patricia Yates said: “Visit Britain’s research shows that films and TV are powerful motivators for travel. With almost a third of potential visitors to the UK keen to visit locations used in filming and seen-on-screen, film tourism has been an increasingly valuable part of our global tourism offer.”

“The upcoming release of the new James Bond film gives us a timely opportunity to promote our world-renowned culture, stunning countryside, and experiences that you can only have in Britain to a global audience of millions, and ultimately inspire visitors to come here and enjoy the Bond lifestyle for themselves.”