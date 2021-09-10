A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death on the street in Manchester

Shortly before 6 pm, large numbers of police officers rushed to Norton Street in response to reports of a knife attack on Thursday. The teenager who was taken by police to the hospital later died.

An Old Trafford murder investigation was launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed.

Shortly before 6 pm, officers rushed to Norton Street in response to reports of a stabbing.

Two attackers attacked the teenager and left him with severe stab wounds. “unknown males”.

He was taken into hospital but died shortly afterwards despite all the paramedic’s efforts.

There have been no arrests and an increase in police presence in the vicinity.

The Major Incident Team has established a crime scene and officers have started investigating.

Two more crime scenes have been established. One on Upper Chorlton Road is where a vehicle that was involved in a crash has been recovered.

Cross Street also has a crime scene. A collision between a car and a pedestrian happened a little later.

The injuries to the pedestrian are not considered serious.

Officers stated they were not keen to rule out any avenues for inquiry at the moment and are currently treating this vehicle as a link to the investigation while forensic testing is performed.

Danny Inglis, Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly sad time, they are being supported by our specialist officers.

“This is a horrific incident, where a young man has tragically lost his life, and we are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish exactly what has happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.

“We know that this occurred at a time when people were still out and about or returning to their homes. We’re open to any information, however small, that may help us in our investigation.

Social media was shocked by the response to the stabbing.

One of these was tweeted by Twitter “Feeling very sad that parents have had the worst news possible tonight for [their] son who hasn’t even had the chance to live his life yet he’s still a baby my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Another author wrote: “Such a senseless loss. My sympathy goes to his family and friends. Why do people carry knives?”