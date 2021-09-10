Woman Confesses That She’s Secretly Her Boyfriend’s Landlord!!

Recently, a TikToker named Jayne had made an honest confession on social media. She revealed a major secret between which she did not even share with her boyfriend.

A TikToker who goes by the username @jaynedoee0 revealed that she is in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend for over a year and her boyfriend is the one who pays the house rent and other major bills. However, her next statement shocked the netizens.

She revealed that for the last one year, her boyfriend has been paying the house rent and other bills without knowing that she was the actual owner of the house.

She was spotted bragging in the video while revealing the matter. Jayne openly said on TikTok, “So me and my man have been living at the same place for over a year now. He pays all the major bills and the house rent.” She further added, “Little does he know that I am the landlord and have owned the house for the last five years. So his direct deposits are going to my account.”

Jayne also requested the netizens to share their views and said, “Do you all think my boyfriend will be mad once he finds this out?”

With a few hours, the clip went viral. Garnering over 1.2 million views and two lakh likes, Jayne’s video is trending on TikTok. The netizens showed their views and the matter has ignited a hot question on whether Jayne’s act is right or not.

One random user commented, “That’s completely wrong. Show’s you are just using your boyfriend. Poor guy.” Another netizen wrote, “I just wanna understand the logic behind this and why you did that.”

However, many netizens appeared excited and one commented, “One mess up = eviction. Girl you are definitely smart.”

Many netizens also pointed out the lack of trust in their relationship. While the online community as a whole labeled the girl smart and encouraged others to do the same. An individual commented, “Take note, ladies, this is how it’s done.”