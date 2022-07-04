90 Day Fiancé Sorta Justified Biniyam’s Concerns About Ariela’s Ex In Latest Episode

Warning! Warning! 90 Day FiancéEpisode “Different Ex-pectations.”You are responsible for your actions.

90 Day FiancéSeason 9 has brought viewers some truly wild stories with its cast. The last few episodes have also proven why franchise veterans are so popular. Ariela WeinbergAnd Biniyam SchibreContinue to appear on TLC’s series. The couple’s Transfer from Ethiopia to America had its hurdles, which has certainly extended beyond Biniyam’s dream to In his 30s, he became a professional MMA fighter . The latest episode once again featured Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro, and in ways that sorta justified Biniyam’s underlying concerns about him.

Leandro was still there following the previous 90 Day Fiancé episode, in which he was a guest for Ariela’s Ethiopian new Year celebrations with the family . If Leandro’s presence there wasn’t already awkward enough, the latest episode really took it over the top with Ariela planning to go wedding dress shopping with him. The possibility that Ariela was pregnant meant that the plan didn’t actually go through.

The whole drama — which I’ll squash right now by revealing Ariela wasn’t pregnant — started with Leandro getting pretty personal by asking when she last had her period. I don’t wager many women share that kind of sensitive information with their ex-husbands, so that scene was oozing immediately awkward vibes. Ariela then sent Biniyam, Leandro and Leandro together to fetch a pregnancy testing together in order to find out the answers.

For those that don’t remember, Ariela was still married with Leandro when Biniyam met her. When she was eighteen months pregnant, they had their son. Avi. As such, it’s safe to speculate Biniyam played a solid role in that marriage’s collapse, so it should definitely be somewhat weird and uncomfortable for everyone involved to be sharing in this journey together, even if it was probably set up sepecifically to create drama and suspense for 90 Day Fiancé viewers.

Ariela was amused by her ex-hubby and future husband seeking out a pregnancy test together, but it’s easy to see how Biniyam might be concerned by the nature of her and Leandro’s relationship . I feel that asking a woman about her menstrual cycle is a little too intrusive for Leandro. 90 DaysCurrent situation of the couple. It wasn’t Leandro’s place to offer his input at all, really, and he would’ve been much better off just heading for the airport than joining in the pregnancy investigation.

The most recent 90 Day Fiancé is just another example of Ariela and Biniyam’s time in the U.S., which hasn’t gone well so far. In fact, it seems like the couple was much more financially stable over in Ethiopia, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not they return there, whether its for future seasons or not. If the end up sticking around the States, they’re both going to need to find some steady income soon, and maybe spend less time hanging out with exes.