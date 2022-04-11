90 Day Fiancé: 3 Big Questions I’m Sad We Didn’t Get Answers To From Before The 90 Days’ Tell-All

Warning! The following contains spoilers from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Tell-All Part 2. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days wrapped up its latest season with Part 2 of its tell-all special, and as usual, host Shaun Robinson did her best to keep the conversation moving while minimizing in-fights between participants so that viewers could get the answers to all the big questions still dangling after the finale. Despite those efforts, the Season 5 tell-all certainly felt lacking, and unfortunately ended without offering insights into some pretty major curiosities that I’m disappointed weren’t fully addressed.

While most of the overarching inquiries were tackled, at least as far as where the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 couples ended up , there are still other events and plot threads from the season left unresolved. What follows are a few lingering questions I would’ve loved to have seen answered, not only from the most recent season, but even ones that might have changed how confrontations went down during the tell-all itself.

Why Didn’t We See The Text Thread Between Gino And Jessica?

Gino Palazzolo’s text exchange with Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica was one of the major reveals from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ tell-all. To me, it seemed to prove Gino really hasn’t changed after having that major fight with fiancé Jasmine Pineda involving a similar situation regarding side conversations with other women. With that said, there was a hint of plausible deniability in the air, as Gino claimed the text conversation was misrepresented in Part 1, and that Jessica contacted him first rather than the other way around.

Gino refused to share his phone in Part 1 to prove his story, but then when Jessica offered to pull up the conversation on her phone after Jasmine called her a liar, no one asked to see it, and no one was seen checking it out. I’m not at all sure why, though, because I definitely wanted to know the truth, even if only to prove or disprove my own hunch how the conversation really went down.

Why Was There No Explanation For Mahogany’s Fake Apartment?

Ben Rathburn’s realization that Mahogany Roca tried to pass off a rental house as her actual apartment was a notable reveal in their 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days storyline. To the point where it was even addressed during in their relationship recap on the Tell-All. Fans have long wanted to know why Mahogany took Ben to a place that wasn’t hers and then tried to pretend it was her actual home, but Shaun Robinson didn’t even bring it up!

It was such a bizarre oversight, especially considering Mahogany’s weird housing situation was one of the largest mysteries of the storyline. Perhaps it was because the fight between Jessica and Jasmine stepped on Ben and Mahogany’s time to reflect during the Tell-All, but whatever the reason may be, I’m definitely disappointed it didn’t get mentioned.

Why Did All The Cast Sympathize With Mike And Not Ximena?

Perhaps the most shocking takeaway from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ tell-all Part 2 was the cast’s massive show of support for Mike Berk, with almost no support shown for Ximena Morales. It seems this most scandalous cast (arguably) in franchise history held true to that distinction until the bitter end.

They demonized Ximena for admitting she doesn’t want to be with Mike and that she was only agreeing to give him a second chance at his pure insistence. To that end, her agreement came after the all-out meltdown Mike had at her house (which really illustrated why these two shouldn’t be together ), so it was confusing to see Ximena being bashed by other cast members over Mr. Meltdown himself. If it’s any consolation to fans, it seems Ximena is with a new man , which hopefully means Mike finally moved on, though that remains to be seen.