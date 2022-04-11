How Tall Is Wilmer Valderrama?

According to Celeb Heights, Wilmer Valderrama is 5-foot-7.5. However, he did once mention to Calabasas Mag that he’s apparently “five nine and a half.” While Valderrama’s primary care doctor is probably the only person who knows his true height, he’s the kind of person who likes to keep some details about himself a secret. As he told Entertainment Weekly in 2006, “People have no clue who I really am. And that’s a fact. People can only make assumptions about me.”

But if there’s one thing that fans do know, it’s that he’s very proud of who he is and where he comes from. Speaking to Good Housekeeping in May 2021, Valderrama said that he “never saw myself as a minority” in the entertainment industry. He explained, “I just saw myself as an actor in a sea of actors, and I think that gave me the edge in knowing that if they did it, I could do it too.” And if there’s one thing that’s especially important to Valderrama, it’s his new role in life. Here’s where he stands with that.