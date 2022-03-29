9-1-1 finally explains what happened to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie after her long absence. And what comes next

Warning! Warning! 9-1-1Episode “Boston.”You are responsible for your actions.

9-1-1Last year, the shocker was delivered. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s MaddieLeft ChimneyTheir daughter and their son Jee behind, With a video message This is how it works her postpartum depression Jee became a threat to her safety. The following weeks delivered clues about where she went, but it wasn’t until the latest episode that we learned exactly what happened to Maddie during that time. We also saw what came after and what will come next in terms of her relationship with her husband and daughter, now that they’re finally reunited.

Maddie is seen at the sea, and there’s a flashback back to the past. 9-1-1Episode where Jee fell under water while she was taking a dip in her tub. We also saw past events in Maddie’s life and all of the sad memories (this show is a lot of Sombre scenes Tragic backstories The character was then in a terrible place. She began to walk naked into the water with the intention of drowning. She managed to survive and decided to get help.

Maddie Checked Herself Into A Hospital And Got Help

Maddie found her way from Maddie to Boston ( As teased in the episode title ) hospital and explained that she’d had suicidal thoughts and needed help. Maddie was admitted as a patient after she underwent a series of tests and was diagnosed with a thyroid disorder. The doctor believed that with treatment, she’d slowly recover from some of her feelings of sadness and greenlit her for outpatient therapy.

Chimney Picked Up Her Trail In Boston

Chimney found out that Maddie was beginning outpatient treatment. Chimney stayed in a friend’s basement with Jee and worked as a volunteer EMT while searching for leads on Maddie in his spare time. Maddie continued to receive treatment and eventually connected with him. Maddie was now in a better place but it took only one meeting to see that there was still much to be done.

Maddie and Chimney Reconciled, But There’s A Long Road To Go

Maddie made an apology to Chimney about missing Jee’s birthday, but Chimney did the majority of the apologizing. 9-1-1. He realized that he had ignored her signs of depression and believed everything was fine because he wanted them so. Maddie’s reconnecting with Jee was a bit awkward, but eventually, the tension eased when Jee called her “mama.” Maddie informed Chimney she wanted to come home, and while it seemed like the two weren’t exactly on perfect terms, both seemed willing to take this next step in order to move forward. It’s about as good of a reunion as 9-1-1Fans can only hope for better days for Maddie and her family at the moment.