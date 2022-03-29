Timeline of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in Relationship

August 1, 2020: Momoa was wished a happy birthday by Bonet’s ex husband on Twitter.





Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoë Kravitz are all still close.



Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images







Bonet’s exhusband Lenny revealed the world on August 1, in a Momoa birthday posting, how close their blended families are.

He tweeted a photo with the caption “They are adorable!”Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love.”

Lenny reflected on their relationship later in October. Interview with Men’s Health.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,”He said. “… I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera.”

He continued, “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”