Timeline of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in Relationship

Timeline of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in Relationship
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

August 1, 2020: Momoa was wished a happy birthday by Bonet’s ex husband on Twitter.

jason momoa lenny kravitz lisa bonet zoe kravitz

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoë Kravitz are all still close.

Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images


Bonet’s exhusband Lenny revealed the world on August 1, in a Momoa birthday posting, how close their blended families are.

He tweeted a photo with the caption “They are adorable!”Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love.”

Lenny reflected on their relationship later in October. Interview with Men’s Health.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,”He said. “… I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera.”

He continued, “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”

Latest News

Previous articleColorado Woman Dies During Boating Trip on Colorado River, Park Officials Say

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact