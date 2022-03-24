6 Oklahoma High School Students Are Killed After Their Tiny Car Comes Collided With Semi-Truck

According to authorities, six high school girls died in a collision with a semi-truck in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, only the driver and passenger of the tiny car were wearing seatbelts. According to OHP, the Chevy Spark was going right at a stop light when it collided into a Peterbilt rock-hauling truck.

The subcompact vehicle was rammed into the intersection at 100 feet.

“We don’t know the full nature or details of what caused the crash, only that the car at some point was at this stop sign and that in the following moments the semi hit them,”The OHP stated. “When we got to the scene you could see the car about 100 feet or so from the intersection completely totaled.”

The roof and doors of this car were taken off.

“We’re not sure how much of that was caused by the crash or by emergency responders but the scene was heartbreaking,”The highway patrol stated.

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said the district had sustained “a great loss,” in a Facebook post following Tuesday’s crash. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff,” Waitman said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed his condolences to girls’ families during a stop in Kingston to witness tornado damage.

“We just heard about the tragic loss of six teenagers, still getting details, going to be reaching out to the superintendent. Our hearts are broken with those six families. Just devastating news,” Stitt said.

The driver of the truck was not injured. He was identified as 51-year-old Valendon Burton of Burneyville, Oklahoma, the highway patrol said Wednesday. An investigation of the crash is ongoing, the department said.

The victims were the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-old passengers, the highway patrol said. Their names were not released because they were juveniles.

Tishomingo is a small rural town about 120 miles south of Oklahoma City. Classes were in session Wednesday at the high school, with administrators and counselors focused on the emotional well-being of students, the district superintendent said.

Meanwhile, the city of 3,000 mourns.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and communities affected. This is a terrible tragedy that will continue to affect our lives for many years.” the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our prayers and support are needed for this community and their families.