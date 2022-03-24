People are losing their minds over Netflix’s new show ‘Is It Cake?’

In the early days of the pandemic, videos showing people cutting into seemingly everyday objects to find it was cake became viral. Netflix took advantage of the internet’s absurdity and simplified the trend.

Is It Cake?A Netflix baking series featuring Mikey Day, host of SNL. The contestants must make realistic cakes and fool judges to believe they are real. People can’t stop laughing at the #1 show.

It may seem simple, but it is not. You just have to guess if an object is cake. Wrong.

Each episode is packed full of action. Three bakers are given eight hours to decorate and bake their cake as close to an actual item as possible. To avoid three judges being offended, bakers can also choose decoy items that they will place next to their cakes. Next, judges will have 20 seconds to determine which object is a cake from afar.

The judge will award $5,000 to the winner. If they correctly guess the contents of the container, the baker who tricks them wins another $5,000.

Failure to fool the judges will result in them being eliminated. The tricky part is when two or more bakers trick the judges. After that, they compete in a taste-test and up-close viewing.

It’s easy to see that the series has a frivolous side. Both viewers and its creators are aware of it. This makes it a great show for anyone looking to escape from reality.

Many viewers find Jonny Manganello easy to look at.

