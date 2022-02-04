5 True Events The Movie Casino Is Based On 

We all know at least one casino movie, but do you know how many are based on a true story? They are more than you would think!

Many of the things you’ve seen on screen happened at some point in our history. Probably not in the same way, but many details remain unchanged to let viewers in on some important events from the past.

An industry as big as gambling could not be left behind, and Hollywood has proven it with a famous production: Martin Scorsese’s Casino. Let’s learn a bit more about the true events that it was based on.

The main characters did exist.

The names of the characters in the 1995’s movie “Casino” are different, but they are all inspired by real people. That means that every person you saw in the film has a real-life equivalent. As Bonusfinder says, Casino is one of the greatest movies of all times. We can understand it now, right?

The writers created each character based on the true protagonists of the story behind Casino. Sam “Ace” Rothstein portrays notorious mobster Frank Rosenthal while Ginger McKenna was based on his wife, Geraldine “Geri” McGee, a former Las Vegas showgirl.

Another character, Phillip Green, was based on mobster Allen Glick, a well-known casino mogul who passed away in 2021 while Nicky Santoro was based on mobster Anthony Spilotro.

2. Similarities between the characters and their real-life counterparts

The similarities between the film and the real-life story go beyond names. Characters share traits and characteristics with their counterparts.

The main character, Sam, was known as a very imposing figure, just as he was in the film. Also, just like in the movie, he didn’t have a real-life gaming license, as the mafia didn’t want to risk trying to get him one but instead gave him less prominent titles at the casinos he worked.

Rosenthal also survived the unfortunate events that Sam went through throughout the film, including the car bomb, from which he emerged alive after a metal stabilization plate under the driver’s seat saved him. As in Casino, he passed away at the ripe old age of 79.

3. Geri’s (Ginger) death was caused by a drug overdose.

Another tragic moment in Sam’s life was the death of his ex-wife, Ginger McKenna, who died in a motel at the end of the film. The unfortunate event also happened in real life.

Geraldine McGee, also known as Geri, was found after succumbing to a drug overdose. She died three days later, on November 9, 1982, at age 49. A Los Angeles coroner determined the cause of death to be an accidental overdose. A lethal combination of cocaine, whiskey and valium was found in her body.

4. Santoro and his brother were killed and buried in a cornfield.

The most iconic death in the movie also happened in real life. Everyone who saw Casino should remember the scene where Santoro de Pesci and his brother, Dominick, are ambushed by Frank “Frankie” Marino after the car bombing attack on Sam.

The mob suspected Santoro of being behind the attack, and in an act of retaliation, they bury Santoro and his brother alive in a cornfield.

As cruel as it sounds, this happened to Santoro’s real equivalent, Anthony Spilotro, who was reportedly buried alongside his brother in a cornfield in Indiana.

5. Geri and Spilotro had a romantic affair.

Was the love triangle between Sam, Ginger and Santoro real outside of the big screen? Yes. Rosenthal’s ex-wife, Geri McGee, is alleged to have been in a relationship with Spilotro. In fact, that adventure plays a fundamental role in a couple’s disappearance, remember it?

Final Thoughts:

While many details were changed to adapt the story to film for dramatic effect, much of “Casino” took place in real life. What do you think?