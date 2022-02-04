Celebrity Single Moms and How They Manage Their Personal Lives

We look up to them, idolize them, and often wish we could be them but are the celebrity single moms we look up to really living drastically different lives than our own? In some aspects (specifically financial), they most certainly are, but you’d likely be surprised to find out that these celebrities often face many of the same challenges as an average single mother does. Like most women, they seem to be split between being single mothers by choice & single mothers by situation, but all of them thankfully have displayed the courage & strength to successfully raise their children on their own.

Four Celebrities Single Mothers Worth Looking Up to

Charlize Theron

Born in Benoni, Transvaal, South Africa, Charlize Theron has come a long way from her humble roots. Growing up on her parent’s farm in Benoni, Charlize moved to the United States in the early 90s’, working as a lesser-known actress before her career took off in 1997. Since then, she’s become incredibly successful as an actress and is currently estimated to have a net worth of $160 million USD. Although Theron has had a couple of public relationships, she’s never been married, but she has adopted two children (Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015). Theron had been interested in adopting since a young age when she realized just how common orphanages were and how many children never got adopted. In 2019, Theron announced her daughter, Jackson, was a transgender girl, but this doesn’t seem to have negatively impacted her opinion of her daughter in any way. Theron feels that they were “born who they are” and supports them regardless of how they identify.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley is a successful actress, comedian, businesswoman, and model from Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, UK. She first stepped into the public eye as Hugh Grant’s girlfriend, although the two separated in 2000 after 13 years together. Two years later, Hurley had her only child, a boy named Damian Charles Hurley. Although he initially denied it, a DNA test proved that Steve Bing—an American businessman—was the father. Bing was ordered by a court to pay Hurley the sum of £1.8 million for child support amid the PR nightmare, but Hurley ultimately decided to refuse these payments and raised Damian on her own instead. Damian grew up being raised by Hurley and her husband Arun Nayar in Gloucestershire, but the two got divorced in 2011. After that, the family moved to Australia part-time because Hurley was dating an Australian cricket player named Shane Warne.

Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan was born in Fairfield, CT, on November 19, 1961. She began her acting career in 1981, although her career didn’t really start to take off until the 90s’. Ryan got married in 1991 to actor Dennis Quaid, and the pair had a son, Jack Quaid, together in 1992. Unfortunately, this marriage was short-lived as the two announced their separation in 2000 and completed their divorce in 2001. Although she was a single mother, Ryan didn’t let that deter her from growing a family and adopted her daughter, Daisy True, from China in 2006. Interestingly, Ryan and Daisy were assigned randomly together, but the pair seem to have clicked well. Meg and Dennis co-parented Jack, but since Daisy was adopted by only Ryan, Meg was able to raise her as a single mother, which the actress has been quoted as saying, “there’s no stress.”

Amber Heard

Amber Heard—age 35—is the youngest actress on this list of single mothers. Her career first took off with the 2006 release of All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and continued on with roles in films such as Pineapple Express and Magic Mike XXL. More recently, Heard has been known for her marriage to popular actor Johnny Depp and the following legal battle that ensued between them after allegations of abuse & domestic violence. Heard and Depp still have ongoing legal battles, but Heard has something that Depp doesn’t have: a daughter named Oonagh Paige. Born to a surrogate mother, Oonagh is named after Heard’s late mother, Paige. Oonagh will be one year old on April 8, 2022.