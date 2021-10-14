5 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in Cinemas This Year

The pandemic is not over – it may have receded thanks to the efforts of the scientific community but there are some worrying news about its progress around the world. This means that we may be forced to spend another winter sitting back, playing online blackjack instead of watching new movies in the cinemas. Come to think of it, this wouldn’t be such a bad thing – blackjack is more captivating than many movies, even some that made it to the cinemas in the last year. And if you don’t find it fun enough, there are many more games at the JackpotCity to choose from.

If things go well, though, and cinemas stay open across the winter, we’ll have quite a few movies to see in cinemas this winter. Some of them have spent years in the making and are preparing to fascinate or disappoint us in the coming month. Here are some of the movies we’re most excited about this year.

No Time to Die (September)

The 25th movie in the James Bond series has seen its release date pushed back repeatedly over the last two years. Its world premiere is scheduled for the end of September – let’s hope nothing interferes with it this time.

This will be the last time Daniel Craig puts on his tuxedo in the role of James Bond (and the world is actively speculating on whether the next 007 will be Idris Elba or Lashana Lynch). But the delays were so extensive, some scenes in the film (involving product placements) had to be reshot because the products set to be promoted were released and maybe even forgotten in the meantime.

Anyway, the upcoming 25th James Bond movie is expected to be a blast – who wouldn’t be excited to finally see it on the big screen?

Dune (October)

Frank Herbert’s “Dune” is a novel that is very hard to adapt to the screen. The first attempt made by Alejandro Jodorowsky in 1975 was way too ambitious – it would’ve been a 14-hour-long movie with a budget no studio was willing to support. The next attempt, David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation, looked every bit as grandiose as you might expect – but it deviated too much from the source material. John Harrison’s 2000 mini-series was much more faithful to the novel but it failed to capture the grandiose nature of the story. And this brings us to Denis Villeneuve’s attempt that we’ll have a chance to see in the cinemas this October.

The cast of the movie is convincing, to say the least: it has big names like Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista, fan favourites like Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgård, and young talents like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the main roles. And, judging by the trailers released so far, it will finally be as grandiose as David Lynch’s 1984 movie, and as close to the source material as possible.

Fingers crossed.

Marvel’s Eternals (November)

The last phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ended with “Black Widow” released this year – and the world is ready for a new one to begin. “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings” will kick off the new phase in September… but somehow we have a feeling that “Marvel’s Eternals” will be the one to truly dive deep into it this November.

“Eternals” has a cast filled with stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, along with Game of Thrones alumni Kit Harington, and Richard Madden.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (November)

The first Ghostbusters revival was a bust – not because of its all-female cast but because of its bad story. The upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife will forget about it, continuing the story from where the original left off in the 1980s. The movie will feature Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and the Ant-Man himself – Paul Rudd – with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts also returning (even if only briefly) in their original roles.

The movie is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who directed the original. It was first scheduled to be released last June but its premiere has been pushed back repeatedly – hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see it in November.

The King’s Man (December)

The “Kingsman” series is a truly unique blend of spy movies and comedy. Based on a graphic novel by comics legend Mark Millar, it tells the story of a secret agency working in secret from the shadows on behalf of the British crown, preventing global crises while being perfect gentlepersons. The first two movies in the series have quickly become fan favourites, ensuring not only a third entry but also a couple of prequels, the first of which is called “The King’s Man” and it is set to be released ahead of Christmas this year.

“The King’s Man” will be an origin story for the “Kingsman” agency, set in the early 1900s. In it, Orlando Oxford, Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) will take on Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), mystic and socialite, to save the world from another threat.

The script was written by director Matthew Vaughn and Stranger Things executive producer Karl Gajdusek. The movie was set to be released in November 2019 – its release date has been pushed back seven times before. As you can imagine, the fans of the series are getting impatient.

This prequel will be followed by another one, telling the story of “Statesmen”, while the Kingsmen series will continue with a third film sometime in the future.