5 Great Superheroes From New Jersey, Including Ms. Marvel

The Toxic Avenger (From Tromaville, New Jersey)

The Toxic Avenger (or, just Toxie to his fans), was repping New Jersey before it was cool. In fact, he was even referred to as “New Jersey’s first superhero” when he debuted in 1984. Born Melvin Ferd Junko III, a prank sent the relative weakling flying out the window into a barrel of toxic waste. It deformed him, sure, but it also gave him super strength. Three sequels, a comic book, a cartoon series, and even a musical later (And a remake!), and The Toxic Avenger is still going strong.

Okay, so yeah. Tromaville isn’t a real town in New Jersey. In fact, the studio behind The Toxic Avenger series, Troma, is actually where The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, got his start. But, how cool is it that Troma is so ingrained in New Jersey that it wants to have its own town in the Garden State? Now that’s loyalty.