28 Times Terry Bradshaw Has Been the Ultimate Girl Dad

NFL legend. TV personality. Girl dad.

You may not realize this, but all of these epithets describe national treasure Terry Bradshaw. While Terry may be best known for being a Super Bowl champion and co-hosting Fox NFL Sunday, his best role to date is being a dad to daughters Erin and Rachel.

Terry is also a stepdad to wife Tammy‘s daughter from another relationship, named Lacey Luttrull.

In fact, it’s Lacey who declared on E!’s The Bradshaw Bunch that, “Having Terry Bradshaw as your dad is crazy.”

Speaking of The Bradshaw Bunch, the beloved E! docu-series returns Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m., and will no doubt showcase more of Terry’s girl dad (and girl grandpa!) moments. “You never know what’s gonna happen in life,” Terry said of the series. “The one thing you can always count on is family.”

As for more season two shenanigans, Terry and Rachel duet together at the famed Grand Ole Opry, and the proud dad even guides daughter Erin as she preps for a baby with husband Scott Weiss.