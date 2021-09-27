YouTube Gmail Maps And Other Google Apps Massive Update Blocked Millions from accessing Main Functions!

MILLIONS of phones will be blocked from using Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail as part of a massive update TODAY.

The search giant confirmed that some Android devices will lose access to popular apps.

Unless users update their phones or swiftly buy a new mobile, millions of people across the globe will be locked out of the software today.

Google announced the deadline in a short post on its website.

The tech titan said it plans to block users from signing in with their Google Account on devices using Android 2.3.