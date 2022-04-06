18-Year-Old High Schooler Caught Lying About Getting Out of a DUI

An 18-year-old high school student from Colorado was caught in a lie while bragging that she got out of a DUI.

Skyler Fluss posted a video on social media claiming she was pulled over for drunk driving and even failed a breathalyzer test, but avoided repercussions by talking her way out of it.

“I was like, ‘I just got out of a really bad relationship. It was really toxic, and he dumped me,’” Fluss said.

Fluss claims the cop then asked her out.

“I blew a 3.8 and he let me off with a f******* warning and gave me his number and said we should meet for coffee or lunch,” Fluss said.

The teen also posted a video she says was from earlier in the night that shows her chugging tequila and goofing around.

Now the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is fighting back by releasing bodycam video showing what really happened during the stop.

Deputy Tyler Stahl told Fluss he pulled her over because she was weaving in traffic.

“I was coming from my friend’s house. I actually just got dumped, so I was crying, and I’m really sorry,” Fluss said.

“Were you on your phone and stuff too?” Stahl said.

“I was trying to call and get a hold of him because my heart—,” Fluss said.

“I’m just concerned that you were weaving because of alcohol, but if you were on your phone. Have you been drinking or anything tonight?” Stahl said.

Fluss replied no.

The deputy checked her license and registration, and when he returned a few minutes later, he told Fluss she was free to go.

“Sounds like you’re having a rough night so I’m not going to add to that by writing you a ticket or anything, OK?” Stahl said.

Contrary to the teen’s claims, there was no breathalyzer, and he definitely did not ask her out.

Stahl tells Inside Edition he “couldn’t believe” Fluss made the claims in the video posted online. “I’m glad I was sitting down when I got the phone call,” he said.

Without the bodycam footage, Stahl says it would have been a “he said, she said,” and “would not have been good right away.”

Fluss says if the embarrassing video is proof of anything, it’s that she still has a lot of growing up to do.