New Doctor Strange 2 trailer teases the movie’s big twist

It’s April 6th, which means two things for Marvel fans. The second Moon Knight episode is now streaming on Disney Plus. More importantly, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ticket preorders are now live. You can score your Doctor Strange 2 tickets right away, while a new trailer that was just released offers more footage.

It’s just one minute long, but combined with the 30-second clip that Marvel released over the weekend, we get another exciting Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer.

Like the 30-second TV ad from a few days ago, this trailer 3 clip includes a big reveal that teases the movie’s huge plot twist. Before we can explain, you should know that big spoilers follow below. If you want to avoid them, just go preorder your tickets and sit tight until next month.

A very strange Doctor Strange 2 trailer 3

When Sony and Marvel announced Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket preorders, we already had a final trailer out for the film. We expected the same thing to happen with Multiverse of Madness. People thought Marvel would release a Doctor Strange 2 trailer 3 that would also be the final trailer for the movie. Then, in the month that remains, we’d see plenty of TV spots for the film.

It turns out that Marvel is doing things slightly differently for Doctor Strange 2. Trailer 1 came at the very end of No Way Home, just as rumored. Trailer 2 dropped during the Super Bowl. Now that we’re approaching the final marketing push, we have a fresh one-minute clip that offers plenty of exciting new footage.

That’s as close as we got to a Doctor Strange 2 trailer 3. And there’s no telling when the actual final trailer might drop. Considering the high stakes of Multiverse of Madness, it’s likely that Marvel will release more footage in the coming month, regardless of whether or not it’s packaged in a brand new trailer.

With that in mind, you should know that the new clip includes three big reveals. But only one is immediately obvious unless you’ve read most Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks.

We’ll start with the less obvious ones before the big twist. This is your last chance to avoid the spoilers.

The Book of the Vishanti might appear in Doctor Strange 2

This brief Doctor Strange 2 trailer 3 features scenes from the 30-second spot that we’ve already discussed. Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) are seemingly fighting on the same side at one point in a misleading scene. And it gives us a better look at a Captain Marvel variant.

But the clip also features new footage, like the image above. We’re looking at the pocket dimension of a different reality that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and a Christine Palmer variant (Rachel McAdams) visit.

In the earlier clip, we never saw what they were hoping to discover in this place. But the new clip gives us a look at what they’re so interested in.

It appears to be a book. And that rumor said Strange will be on the hunt for the Book of the Vishanti. It’s going to be the opposite of Wanda’s Darkhold. That’s why it’s important for the plot.

Three-eyed Doctor Strange

Previous Multiverse of Madness plot leaks claimed that Doctor Strange will have three eyes in one of the film’s post-credits scenes. Marvel didn’t have us wait to give us a look at that. Only, it’s not Doctor Strange Prime. We’re looking at the evil Doctor Strange in this trailer 3 clip. And clearly, the main Doctor Strange will fight him.

The same Doctor Strange 2 spoilers said that the primary Strange will kill evil Strange. And evil Strange isn’t going to be the film’s main villain.

Wanda’s children are trailer 3’s big twist

Wanda is the main villain of Doctor Strange 2. Some fans might not like to hear that, but that’s what’s going to happen. Wanda will fight Doctor Strange, Wong, and every other Avenger standing between her and her children.

By the end of WandaVision, Wanda realized that she made a mistake. While it was difficult to let go of her imaginary world with Vision (Paul Bettany) and their children, she did the right thing. But at the end of the TV show, she hears her children calling for her. That’s all Wanda needs to descend into madness, especially given the Darkhold’s influence on her.

This Doctor Strange 2 trailer 3 teases that Wanda will not be a good guy in the film. Like Strange, she’s having nightmares. And it appears as though she got her accent back? But her dreams are about the safety of her children. And the new clip does feature Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) from WandaVision, who will cameo in Multiverse of Madness.

Just like that, Marvel provides a reason why Wanda would want to fight Doctor Strange and the Avengers. And an excuse for her madness.

The eyes have it. #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets are on sale! https://t.co/yYE9A6RdGY This exclusive @IMAX poster marks the occasion. pic.twitter.com/gtzTI0qWW8 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 6, 2022

Hopefully, we’ll have a full trailer 3 sometime before Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters. And it could provide additional clues about the movie.

