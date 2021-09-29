15 Year Old Girl Who Was Filmed Attacking Other Teenagers Surrendered Herself To The Police

A 15-year-old girl has handed herself over to police after she was filmed attacking two other teenagers at a park in Australia.

Footage taken Friday showed the girl wearing a black bikini and standing over two young women while they sunbathed at Coogee Bay Oval.

The young women remained calm as the 15-year-old shouted at them before launching the vicious attack.

According to reports, the 15-year old believed she had been the target of rumors that circulated among children her age.

The Daily Mail was informed by New South Wales Police that the 15-year-old had surrendered to Maroubra Police Station on Tuesday.

“Police have spoken to a number of youths involved in an incident that took place last Friday at Coogee Oval, Coogee,” A spokesperson for the police said that she was being held in custody.

“Officers of the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command began an investigation after reports that a teenage girl had attacked two other girls. The group dispersed shortly before police arrived.

“Following inquiries, a 15-year-old girl attended Maroubra Police Station and spoke with the Youth Officer about 2.30 pm yesterday.”

The video shows the teenager suddenly punching her and pulling her hair.

The violence escalated and a group of men can be heard encouraging them all to hit each other.

The attack lasted almost a minute, and the attacker was seen dragging one of the women over the grass.

A concerned parent filmed the footage and watched the horror unfold.

The dad told the Daily Telegraph: “She can’t be let to get away with this thinking she can just attack people and not have any consequence, and the young blokes egging her on should also be tracked down and charged with inciting the violence.”