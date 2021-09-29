Carl Woods Posts Peaky Blinder Message On His Instagram After Katie Price’s Car Crash Accident

Katie Price’s 32year-old partner posted a statement on his Instagram Story, vowing that he would stand by her after her arrest.

KATIE Price’s fiance Carl Woods posted a cryptic comment about “his mind killing him” after she was arrested following a “drink-drive” crash.

And he followed up with quoted screengrabs from BBC hit Peaky Blinders, which read: “Nothing kills you like your mind.”

This morning, Katie was charged with driving while disqualified.

After a wild romance, Carl and Katie were engaged in April. The couple took a short trip to Turkey together last week.

After being arrested for drunk driving, she rolled her BMW.

The accident could see her face jail time, and police are investigating reports she was on an “all-night binge” and may have even been driving to get more drugs when she crashed.

Sources told Central Recorder she had “stayed up all night partying with a few close friends”.

A photo from the scene showed Katie’s car flipped across the road, with its front mangled and colliding into some bushes.

Katie’s concerned family put out an emotional statement about her well-being last night, saying their “worst fears nearly came true” after the alleged “drink-driving”.

They added that the mother-of-five is “getting help”, sharing: “As a family, we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.”

Carl put out his own statement shortly afterward, penning: “”Relationships are tested. It is common for people to test one another, but it is not the same when you are in love with someone as Katie. You can share the highs as well as the good times.

“Katie has the potential to be a rough diamond. She is imperfect, but they are all perfect for me. She just needs a little extra polish. The sun will shine through her again, and all the sparkles she brings to others will return.

“I love you Katie 100%. My Dolly, always here, always will be.”