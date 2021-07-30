Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 8 Full Episodes Watch Online Free

The popular comedian, John Oliver is back with another season of his late-night talk TV program, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” HBO has already dropped the first eighteen episodes of the show and there are twelve upcoming chapters left in Season 8. If you have watched “The Daily Show” by Comedy Central, you will definitely connect with “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” So, check out all episode details of Season 8 below.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is a popular American late-night news satire show featuring the famous comedian John Oliver. The show delivers episodes with around 30 minutes duration in which John Oliver presents a satirical look at the latest news, events, and politics. In Season 8, John Oliver reveals the massive limitations of all plans related to the HCSMs or Health Care Sharing Ministries, which claim to be a better alternative to health insurance. The first 18 episodes of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 are already out and the fans are eagerly waiting for “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 19.

In the last few episodes, we have primarily witnessed several news and talks surrounding the Health Care Sharing Ministries. The new season marked a booming entry with John Oliver protesting against a new set of election ballot rules, which prohibited some individuals from casting their votes. We were introduced to a new term, “Italygate”. It basically referred to an evil conspiracy to transfer the votes on Trump’s name to Biden through satellite and technology. With Episode 18 wrapping up on July 25, 2021, now the audience is eager to know what new will the show bring them. So, if you are also looking for the upcoming episodes of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8, check out all details below.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode List

Season 8 of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” will deliver 30 blockbuster episodes discussing some vital topics and news. The first eighteen chapters of Season 8 are already unveiled and the upcoming episodes will land as per the following schedule –

Episode 1 – “The Next Pandemic”

The first episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 dropped on February 14, 2021. The episode followed the root cause of the next pandemic, how we can save ourselves and why we should avoid kissing pigs.

Episode 2 – “Meatpacking”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 2 premiered on February 21, 2021, on HBO. It highlighted the working conditions in the meatpacking factories and quoted some facts surrounding it.

Episode 3 – “Raids”

The third chapter of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 aired on February 28, 2021. It focused on how a few guardrails are used in police raids and highlights the scandals Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor faced.

Episode 4 – “Unemployment”

Episode 4 of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 landed on March 7. It portrayed one of the hottest topics around the world “unemployment” in a satirical manner. It highlights the impending access to the benefits of unemployment. While it also focused on Dr. Seuss.

Episode 5 – “Tucker Carlson”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 5 came up on March 14 with some interesting topics on the arrival of Tucker Carlson. While it also included Biden’s reaction on the Covid-19 relief bills.

Episode 6 – “Plastics”

Episode 6 of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 dropped on March 21. The episode focused on two crucial topics – the ill effects of plastics and why recycling is not a feasible solution and revealed an in-depth analysis of the Atlanta mass shooting.

Episode 7 – “Debt”

It explains the functioning of the national debt. On the other hand, the episode also features some interesting topics like Giuliani’s encounter with Nas X, Peeps and Pepsi’s unholy alliance, and Amazon’s anti-union strategies. The seventh episode aired on April 4 and got a good response from the audience.

Episode 8 – “Long Term Care”

The eighth episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 shifted our views to the health care system, highlighting the modification needed in nursing homes. It also portrays some hot topics like the U.S. Refugee Program, and about Venmo and Matt Gaetz. Episode 9 popped out on April 11, 2021.

Episode 9 – “Bankruptcy”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 9 arrived on April 18, 2021. Its main story explained the ins and out of bankruptcy files and presented a deep look at the brutality of the police in the U.S.

Episode 10 – “Vaccine Misinformation”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 10 landed on May 2. It focused on how Dana Perino grew up on a miserable ranch and why some people are not getting vaccinated from Covid-19.

Episode 11 – “Hair”

The eleventh episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 arrived on May 9. It delivered three contrasting topics – the reasons why black hairs can turn out to be a reason for discrimination, GOP voter suppression, and the epic race for the throne of California’s governor.

Episode 12 – “Stand Your Ground”

John Oliver takes a deep look at the recent Israel event. He also highlights the reason behind the creation of “Stand Your Ground” laws in “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 12, which premiered on May 16.

Episode 13 – “Sponsored Content”

John explains the importance of the integrity of local news in the thirteenth episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8, which aired on May 23.

Episode 14 – “Asian Americans”

In episode 14, John discussed different topics like the diverse community titled “Asian Americans”, football and COVID. It was released on June 6.

Episode 15 – “Prison Heat”

Released on June 13, Episode 15 depicts how the uneven circumstances in prison can affect the incarcerated people and he also discusses the NYC Mayoral election.

Episode 16 – “PACE”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 16 debuted on June 20. It pointed to the flaws of PACE, a special program designed to promote environmentally-friendly house renovations. On top of that John also mentions the Tokyo Olympics.

Episode 17 – “Health Care Sharing Ministries”

Here comes the main ingredient of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8. Episode 17 aired on June 27 and revealed the drawbacks of the Health Care Sharing Ministries. John Oliver also highlighted ItalyGate conspiracy speculation.

Episode 18 – “Housing Discrimination”

With the release of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 18 on July 25, John has again proved he is the best in the business. He has beautifully presented the history of housing discrimination in a satirical way and explained its ins and outs.

Episode 19 – “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8

The official title of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 Episode 19 is yet to be revealed. However, HBO has announced its release date and the new episode is coming on August 1, 2021. Like all the previous episodes, John Oliver will definitely address some exclusive topics in the upcoming chapter and will feature some sensitive points with a touch of satire.

Note: Episode 19 to 30 of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 is set for a release every Sunday on HBO and other OTT platforms.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 8 All Episodes Watch Online For Free

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 all episodes are available on HBO Max. Other than this, the subscription holders of Disney+ Hotstar, HULU, and Apple TV can also stream the episode anytime and anywhere. If you don’t have a subscription plan, you can enjoy the show through the free trial plan of these platforms. You can also purchase or rent “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Season 8 on Google Play, Microsoft, and Amazon Prime Videos.

