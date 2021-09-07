1-Year-Old Boy Shocks Everyone Lifting 15 Pounds Medicine Ball!!

While most of us struggled to walk properly when we were one year old, recently a clip popped on the Internet shocking the netizens. Recently, a viral video dragged everyone’s attention on social media. The clip features a 1-year-old baby picking up a, and 15-pound medicine ball with ease. The netizens were stunned to watch the video under the username @truerebel88 on TikTok.

The TikToker captioned the clip, “My one-year-old child was determined to lift this 15 pounds medicine ball and succeeded.” In the clip, the little baby loaded with cuteness simply walked to the ball that looks similar to a playpen and with firm determination tried to pick it up. With every drop of his strength, he bent down to grab the ball and pulled it hard, making a peculiar noise from his mouth his struggles ultimately ended and he was able to pick up the ball.

The clip immediately went viral, and the audience was shocked by the insane strength of the kid. The viral post has quickly gathered over 6 million likes and thousands of comments.

While some were shocked, some individuals found the video funny, and they were enjoying a good laugh. The most common joke that strikes the comment section was that the kiddo had a better posture while exercising than most of the grown-ups. Others were worried about the child as they warned the parents that it’s very dangerous for the 1-year-old child to pick such a heavy thing. Keys was extremely excited to see the boy, and she even gave the little baby a shoutout through Instagram.

The boy grabbed the attention of all the netizens with his strength and determination. The post also got great recognition on Reddit and it almost got 62,000 upvotes and garnered thousands of comments.