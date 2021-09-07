Family Gets A Shock As They Broke The Floor Noticing A Gross Smell!!

With the aim to unveil the cause of a gross smell in the house, a TikTok user discovers a secret room. The netizens were shocked to witness the discovery of the hidden portal underneath a carpet.

For more than a week, a gross smell was disturbing a TikTok user. However, when he decided to locate the root cause of the putrid odor, he made a shocking discovery in the 500-year-old house she recently moved on.

The user has been sharing all the glimpses of renovation of the 16-century-house ever since she purchased it. So, she decided to unveil this secret room openly on social media. She came up with a clip to highlight the hidden vent that leads to a secret room.

The clip featured a white carpet covering the floor of the room that was under renovation. However, the carpet appeared to split in the center to highlight the underlying concrete floor. As the video proceeds, it takes a surprising turn as a man’s hand tore down one side of the carpet, revealing a super rusty door, which was highlighted as a hidden manhole. As the netizens were curious to know what’s behind the door, the man opened it up with a crowbar.

With Candy screaming in the background commenting on the putrid smell, the major question she points out is, “Who covered this with a carpet?”

As the man opened up the door, Candy held her breath tight. She then requested the man to put on his hand gloves before he takes any further step. Slowly, Candy moves the camera to the manhole and reveals a wide array of drainage pipes and this shocks her. She exclaimed, “Oh my gosh! That’s poo pipes in my bedroom…” The video racked up mixed reviews from the netizens. A user commented, “Idk your beliefs, but get your home cleansed.”