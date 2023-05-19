Zoe Ball’s current location – The Sun

ZOE ball is known to wake up the nation with her BBC Radio 2 Morning Show.

The broadcasting legend will not be on today’s show (May 19, 2023).

Zoe Ball did not present her morning radio show Credit: BBC

Zoe Ball’s current location

Zoe Ball hosts the Radio 2 breakfast show every morning between 6.30am and 9.30am.

Today (May 19th, 2023), the legendary broadcaster is not hosting the show.

Zoe will be returning to her position as a breakfast hostess on Monday, 12 June 2023, after a break of three weeks.

Her time off began on Monday, 16 May 2023.

What has replaced Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show?

While Zoe takes a break, Gary Davies will fill in.

Speaking about hosting the show he posted on Instagram: “Looking after @zoetheball Breakfast Show for the next 3 weeks! Hope you will wake up with me Mon-Fri from 6.30am @bbcradio2 @bbcsounds.”

Gary’s career in radio and television is long.

Top of the Pops host and popular radio presenter, who began his career in the early 80s on Radio 1, is well-known for his iconic music shows.

Gary was a regular on Radio 2 and had previously filled in when Ken Bruce left the mid-morning radio show.

Since when has Zoe presented the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show?

Zoe Evans was announced as Chris Evans’ replacement on October 3rd, 2018 by Chris Evans live at Radio 2’s Breakfast Show.

The host has hosted the show on January 14th of 2019 since the presenter assumed the role.

Chris switched to Virgin Radio.

Zoe is no stranger to the radio. She even hosted Radio 1’s early morning breakfast show in the 1990s.