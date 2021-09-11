Zack Scott Mets General Manager Arrested for DUI! According to ESPN

On Wednesday morning, the New York Mets’ acting general manager was charged with driving under the influence. The team made the announcement. Zack Scott was taken into custody in White Plains after he was found asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a red light. White Plains police Capt. James Spencer stated that Scott declined a breathalyzer test. According to ESPN.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott, “In a statement posted to Twitter, the Mets stated their opinion. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine the next steps.”Scott, 44 years old, was arrested and later released. He will be appearing in court on Thursday. Scott will not be joining the team on its next road trip. According to the Mets, Scott was visiting Steve Choen, team owner, earlier in the evening for a charity fundraiser.

The Mets hired Cohen in December as their assistant general manager to work under Jared Porter, the president of baseball operations, and Sandy Alderson. After allegations that Porter had sent explicit photos to a female reporter, Porter was fired. Scott became the Mets’ active general manager. Scott spent 17 seasons with Boston Red Sox before joining the Mets.

Cohen bought the team in December and brought Scott Porter and Porter with him to help rebuild the organization. Scott’s arrest was just one of the many issues that the team has faced this year. As he got tired of being booed by fans, Javier Baez, Mets’ star player, was seen giving the crowd the thumbs-down gesture. The Mets released a statement in response.

“These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Alderson spoke. “Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right. The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly.”