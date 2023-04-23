Y&R spoilers: Was Victor wrong about Sally? Adam and Nick Fight on

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) was brought into the loop and did not like it. Adam Newman, played by Mark Grossman, told his dad something that was new to him and something else he didn’t want to know.

Adam advised that Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) baby is his child. Victor thought his son Nick Newman, Joshua Morrow (Joshua Morrow), would be the father.

Victor Laughed off Adam’s glowing business recommendation for Sally when they were part of Newman Media, seeing that Grossman’s character was blinded by the appeal of Hope’s character. Blinded is a nod to the hardcore fans that remember how Adam once manipulated his temporary blindness, which he had inherited from Hope Wilson’s (Signy Coleman) saintly character.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Victor Newman Must Meddle

Victor does not believe he is meddling in his children’s lives. He feels that his defence is driven by a fatherly instinct.

Adam and Nick have graduated from grade school. Adam and Nick are now decades older, with many marriages and their own children.

Victor is well aware that emotional issues can lead to anything, from distractions and personal ruin. His sons both have had to deal with difficulties in their relationships. Sally was one of many women that they had been involved with.

Y&R Spoilers – Sally Spectra Is Not Seeking Money

Sally has enjoyed the Newman brother’s access to the good life. Nick encouraged Sally to open a small business, and he promised financial support. However, Nick was rebuffed.

Hope’s character was also upfront with Nick about having been with Adam during a period when she and Morrow’s character were apart. Sally informed Nick that Adam could be the paternity suspect when it was still an open question.

Sally is still in love with Adam, but honestly she has left him. Sally wants a new life and a relationship with Nick. Victor considers Sally an opportunist. Nothing she says or does at this stage will make him change his mind.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Both Brothers Newman Can Not Win

Adam is aware that Nick has moved on with Sally and he knows he will not have a chance to be with her. But Adam senses Sally’s feelings for him did not evaporate.

Nick’s reaction when Adam revealed himself as the father was devastating. But he remained by Sally’s side, further endearing himself to her.

If the paternity test results were legitimate, it is hard to fathom Nick as Sally’s forever man. Victor will try to get Nick to see the daytime light while also chiding Adam on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless can be found on this site. Check back regularly for Y&R spoilers and news!