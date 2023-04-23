Y&R Spoilers: Everyone Has It Wrong – Diane Innocent And Phyllis Is The Criminal

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) are wrong. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), too, is wrong. But not by as much.

Michael is wrong to believe that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), is guilty. Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) did mastermind Diane’s frame, as Michael suspects. Chance and Christine have no basis for believing that Diane had any involvement in this plot.

Viewers are aware that Jeremy conceived the idea to frame Diane. Phyllis Summers, played by Michelle Stafford, changed her plan to be alive. Jeremy had been on the verge of killing Phyllis when she decided not to.

Everyone has the wrong idea that Phyllis is dead. The key players will have to wait to see if they can confirm Phyllis killed Jeremy and/or was responsible for setting up Diane.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Diane Jenkins Will Not Have To Wait Long

Diane is resigned to the fact that she will never be able to leave prison. She’s convinced Jeremy has exacted the best revenge.

But Diane, like her initially reluctant attorney, Michael, Genoa City, Wisconsin’s returned District Attorney, Christine, and GC lead police detective, Chance, does not know the whole story.

Viewers can see Phyllis revealing herself to Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier). This means Diane’s case should be resolved soon.

Y&R Spoilers – Impact On The Families

Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), is in an awful situation. His gut tells him that she is innocent. Summer, his wife, is still convinced that Diane murdered Phyllis.

Stafford’s character did something with Jeremy’s body. Soon, we will know what it is. Phyllis seemed to have taken some time out after she killed Jeremy for self-defense.

Jack Abbott, played by Peter Bergman, is exactly where he was told he would end up. The chaos that he experienced after his return to Dianeland was a result of Jack’s willing decision to go back. Jack’s daughter and her son must resolve their differences even when the charges against Diane are dropped.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Phyllis Summers Must Play It Perfectly

Phyllis was the biggest threat. Jeremy’s underestimation of her self-proclaimed Mama Bear maternal instincts led to his demise.

But Phyllis’ comeback must be flawless. She can not allow GC’s best attorney, Michael, to sniff any insight into what really happened.

LeBlanc’s character could use any evidence he gains to prove his client was railroaded by Jeremy and Phyllis on Y&R.

