You've probably been cooking roast potatoes wrong… here’s why you shouldn’t parboil them
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

EVERYONE has their own way of making a Sunday roast, but it turns out that we may be cooking our potatoes all wrong.

Author and food expert Rebecca Wilson said you should not parboil your spuds before making them into roast potatoes, contrary to what many people think.

She said that to get a crispy exterior with a soft middle, you should actually boil them until they are “pretty much cooked”.

Rebecca told the Central Recorder: “When cooking your roast potatoes, make sure you boil them until they’re pretty much cooked – don’t parboil them.

“This will give them a soft texture.”

The foodie advises you use “all-rounder” potatoes, such as Kind Edward, Maris Piper or Rooster Potatoes.

After boiling, you should drain them in a colander and let them sit for a little bit to allow the moisture to evaporate.

Give them a shake to make the edges go crispy and then coat them in goose fat, sunflower oil or olive oil.

During cooking, turn them over a couple of times to help them go golden.

Rebecca said: “I’ve had nothing but good feedback from my roast potatoes.”

Rebecca’s full recipe is listed in her new book Family Comforts, which is on Amazon’s best seller list.

Rebecca's roast dinner looks like it certainly doesn't disappoint

3

Rebecca’s roast dinner looks like it certainly doesn’t disappointCredit: Instagram

