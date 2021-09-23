You’ve been using your cooking oil all wrong

A MUM-OF-FIVE has revealed the correct way to use a bottle of oil and it turns out we have been doing it wrong this whole time.

This cooking hack has shocked people by the common mistake that can result in too much oil being released.

3 This oil hack with make cooking less messy Credit: @twisted/video/Tiktok

3 The woman has been praised for sharing the tip. Credit: @twisted/video/Tiktok

Taking to her TikTok channel, the woman who posts under the domain chaldomom, posted the video under the caption “TikTik ideas.”

The woman shows how she removes the lid of the bottle of cooking oil, and the piece of plastic that you have to pull off to release the oil.

Instead of tossing the plastic in the trash, she flips the lid around and places it back inside the bottle.

Now you can drizzle oil out of the bottle, making sure that you don’t pour too much.

The woman creates a nozzle to pour the oil from the bottle and then she shows how she uses it to drizzle it over pasta.

She says: “Like seriously TikTok us awesome for teaching me something I didn’t know.”

The hack has over 13.2 million views and TikTok users were quick to comment.

“I always wondered why they made this thing so big, it’s not like we are gonna be drinking it” Commented in person.

“Oh I didn’t know the purpose of that,I always threw it away” Another person commented.

