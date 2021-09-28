YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson.

Thompson’s husband, Mark Thompson, announced on Monday that Thompson had died at 35. The cause of her death was not immediately disclosed.

“Mel sadly passed away yesterday,” he announced in a statement shared to Thompson’s Instagram. “It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person.”

With close to 170,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,000 Instagram followers, fans of Thompson’s content looked forward to her frequent makeup tutorials, product reviews and personal life updates. Thompson’s final YouTube video was uploaded September 24.

Since her death, Thompson’s husband says he’s “had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing,” writing, “It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family.”