Your Grandma Would Buy ‘Black Phone’ Villain on QVC

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
Jimmy Fallon embraced nostalgia for a gag in his monologue Friday on “The Tonight Show,” connecting the horror film genre to an age-old cable TV shopping channel.

Fans of “The Black Phone” can breathe easy, however — he was only joking.

“Some entertainment news: It’s a big movie weekend. ‘Elvis’ is out this weekend,” Fallon said as he started in on the gag.

Jason Blum on How ‘The Black Phone’ Will Test Box Office for Original Horror Movies

“Another movie called ‘The Black Phone’ just hit theaters, and it is a horror-thriller about a psychopath known as The Grabber,” Fallon continued, feigning a look of fright. “Actually The Grabber sounds like a product your grandma would buy on QVC.”

Fallon then faked us out, as if he was about to break down the film’s plot.

“That’s right, The Grabber is a terrifying tale,” Fallon said, “of your friend who eats french fries off your plate.”

‘The Black Phone’ Film Review: Stephen King–Flavored Retro Horror Delivers Solid Chills

Alas, director Scott Derrickson’s film starring Ethan Hawke is instead about a kidnapped boy who survives a serial killer’s wrath by listening to the killer’s past victims via a disconnected black phone.

But Fallon was smart to jump on “The Black Phone” bandwagon.

The box office opening for the movie has beaten expectations, posting projections of more than $20 million. With a reported $18 million budget, “The Black Phone” is set to turn a profit for Universal even if it follows the frontloaded box office performance of most horror films.

Critical reception has also been positive, as the film garnered a B+ on CinemaScore to go with an 84% critics score and 90% audience mark on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Fallon segment here or at the top of this post.

Jeremy Fuster contributed to this report.

